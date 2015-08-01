Aug 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the second and final Test between Bangladesh and South Africa on Saturday in Mirpur, Bangladesh Bangladesh 1st innings (Overnight: 246-8) T. Iqbal c Amla b Steyn 6 I. Kayes lbw b Duminy 30 M. Haque c Vilas b Duminy 40 Mahmudullah c Bavuma b Steyn 35 M. Rahim c Vilas b Elgar 65 S. Al Hasan c Elgar b M. Morkel 35 L. Das c Elgar b Duminy 3 Nas. Hossain not out 13 M. Shahid b Steyn 1 Extras (b-5 lb-11 nb-2) 18 Total (for 8 wickets, 88.1 overs) 246 Fall of wickets: 1-12 T. Iqbal,2-81 M. Haque,3-86 I. Kayes,4-180 Mahmudullah,5-215 M. Rahim,6-220 L. Das,7-245 S. Al Hasan,8-246 M. Shahid To bat: M. Rahman, J. Hossain Bowling D. Steyn 16.1 - 4 - 30 - 3 V. Philander 11 - 2 - 25 - 0(nb-2) M. Morkel 14 - 2 - 45 - 1 S. Harmer 23 - 3 - 76 - 0 S. van Zyl 2 - 1 - 5 - 0 D. Elgar 7 - 0 - 22 - 1 J. Duminy 15 - 4 - 27 - 3 Referees Umpire: Richard Kettleborough Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Joel Wilson Match referee: Chris Broad