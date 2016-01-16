Jan 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play on the third day in the third Test between South Africa and England on Saturday in Johannesburg, South Africa South Africa 1st innings 313 England 1st innings (Overnight: 238-5) A. Cook c Vilas b Viljoen 18 A. Hales c de Villiers b Rabada 1 N. Compton c Elgar b Rabada 26 J. Root c Vilas b Rabada 110 J. Taylor c Bavuma b M. Morkel 7 B. Stokes c&b M. Morkel 58 J. Bairstow c van Zyl b Rabada 45 M. Ali c Vilas b Morris 19 S. Broad b Rabada 12 S. Finn c Vilas b M. Morkel 0 J. Anderson not out 0 Extras (b-1 lb-14 nb-3 w-9) 27 Total (all out, 76.1 overs) 323 Fall of wickets: 1-10 A. Hales,2-22 A. Cook,3-74 N. Compton,4-91 J. Taylor,5-202 B. Stokes,6-242 J. Root,7-279 M. Ali,8-309 S. Broad,9-311 S. Finn,10-323 J. Bairstow Bowling C. Morris 15 - 1 - 71 - 1 K. Rabada 23.1 - 5 - 78 - 5(nb-1 w-3) M. Morkel 20 - 1 - 76 - 3 H. Viljoen 15 - 0 - 79 - 1(nb-2) S. van Zyl 3 - 0 - 4 - 0 South Africa 2nd innings D. Elgar c Bairstow b Broad 15 S. van Zyl c Stokes b Broad 11 H. Amla c Taylor b Broad 5 A. de Villiers c Bairstow b Broad 0 F. du Plessis c&b Broad 14 T. Bavuma b Broad 0 D. Vilas c Taylor b Finn 8 C. Morris b Stokes 1 K. Rabada c Bairstow b Stokes 16 H. Viljoen lbw b Anderson 6 M. Morkel not out 4 Extras (lb-2 nb-1) 3 Total (all out, 33.1 overs) 83 Fall of wickets: 1-23 D. Elgar,2-28 S. van Zyl,3-30 A. de Villiers,4-31 H. Amla,5-35 T. Bavuma,6-45 D. Vilas,7-46 C. Morris,8-67 K. Rabada,9-77 H. Viljoen,10-83 F. du Plessis Bowling J. Anderson 10 - 1 - 26 - 1 S. Broad 12.1 - 6 - 17 - 6 B. Stokes 8 - 1 - 24 - 2 S. Finn 3 - 0 - 14 - 1(nb-1) England 2nd innings (Target: 74 runs) A. Cook c Vilas b Morris 43 A. Hales lbw b Elgar 18 N. Compton c M. Morkel b Elgar 0 J. Root not out 4 J. Taylor not out 2 Extras (b-4 lb-2 w-1) 7 Total (for 3 wickets, 22.4 overs) 74 Fall of wickets: 1-64 A. Hales,2-68 N. Compton,3-71 A. Cook Did not bat: B. Stokes, J. Bairstow, M. Ali, S. Broad, J. Anderson, S. Finn Bowling M. Morkel 5 - 2 - 7 - 0 K. Rabada 4 - 0 - 28 - 0 H. Viljoen 4 - 2 - 15 - 0(w-1) C. Morris 6 - 2 - 8 - 1 D. Elgar 3.4 - 1 - 10 - 2 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle Result: England won by 7 wickets