Feb 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at lunch on the fifth and final day in the second and final Test between New Zealand and Australia on Wednesday in Christchurch, New Zealand New Zealand 1st innings 370 (B. McCullum 145, C. Anderson 72, B. Watling 58) Australia 1st innings 505 (J. Burns 170, S. Smith 138, A. Voges 60; N. Wagner 6-106) New Zealand 2nd innings 335 (K. Williamson 97, M. Henry 66; J. Bird 5-59, J. Pattinson 4-77) Australia 2nd innings (Overnight: 70-1; Target: 201 runs) J. Burns b Boult 65 D. Warner c Watling b Wagner 22 U. Khawaja c B. McCullum b Southee 45 S. Smith not out 47 A. Voges not out 0 Extras (lb-4 nb-2) 6 Total (for 3 wickets, 50 overs) 185 Fall of wickets: 1-49 D. Warner,2-113 U. Khawaja,3-179 J. Burns To bat: M. Marsh, P. Nevill, J. Pattinson, J. Hazlewood, N. Lyon, J. Bird Bowling T. Boult 15 - 1 - 51 - 1 T. Southee 7 - 2 - 30 - 1 M. Henry 7 - 1 - 26 - 0(nb-1) N. Wagner 18 - 4 - 60 - 1(nb-1) C. Anderson 3 - 0 - 14 - 0 Referees Umpire: Richard Kettleborough Umpire: Ranmore Martinesz TV umpire: Richard Illingworth Match referee: Chris Broad