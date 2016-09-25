Sept 25 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the first Test between India and New Zealand on Sunday in Kanpur, India India 1st innings 318 (M. Vijay 65, C. Pujara 62) New Zealand 1st innings 262 (K. Williamson 75, T. Latham 58; R. Jadeja 5-73, R. Ashwin 4-93) India 2nd innings (Overnight: 159-1) L. Rahul c Taylor b Sodhi 38 M. Vijay lbw b Santner 76 C. Pujara c Taylor b Sodhi 78 V. Kohli c Sodhi b Craig 18 A. Rahane c Taylor b Santner 40 Ro. Sharma not out 68 R. Jadeja not out 50 Extras (b-1 lb-8) 9 Total (for 5 wickets declared, 107.2 overs) 377 Fall of wickets: 1-52 L. Rahul,2-185 M. Vijay,3-214 V. Kohli,4-228 C. Pujara,5-277 A. Rahane Did not bat: R. Ashwin, W. Saha, M. Shami, U. Yadav Bowling T. Boult 9 - 0 - 34 - 0 M. Santner 32.2 - 11 - 79 - 2 M. Craig 23 - 3 - 80 - 1 N. Wagner 16 - 5 - 52 - 0 I. Sodhi 20 - 2 - 99 - 2 M. Guptill 4 - 0 - 17 - 0 K. Williamson 3 - 0 - 7 - 0 New Zealand 2nd innings (Target: 434 runs) T. Latham lbw b R. Ashwin 2 M. Guptill c Vijay b R. Ashwin 0 K. Williamson lbw b R. Ashwin 25 R. Taylor run out (U. Yadav) 17 L. Ronchi not out 38 M. Santner not out 8 Extras (lb-2 nb-1) 3 Total (for 4 wickets, 37 overs) 93 Fall of wickets: 1-2 M. Guptill,2-3 T. Latham,3-43 K. Williamson,4-56 R. Taylor To bat: B. Watling, M. Craig, N. Wagner, I. Sodhi, T. Boult Bowling M. Shami 4 - 2 - 6 - 0 R. Ashwin 16 - 1 - 68 - 3 R. Jadeja 14 - 10 - 8 - 0(nb-1) U. Yadav 3 - 0 - 9 - 0 Referees Umpire: Richard Kettleborough Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Anil Chaudhary Match referee: David Boon