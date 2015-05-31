May 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the third and final One Day International between Pakistan and Zimbabwe on Sunday in Lahore, Pakistan Pakistan Innings M. Hafeez lbw b Raza 80 Az. Ali run out (Raza, Raza) 46 A. Shafiq c Williams b Raza 16 B. Azam b Mpofu 54 S. Malik run out (Mpofu, Mutumbami) 3 S. Ahmed c Williams b Raza 25 H. Azam b Cremer 4 An. Ali not out 37 W. Riaz c Mutumbami b Mpofu 13 Y. Shah run out (Raza, Panyangara) 0 J. Khan not out 6 Extras (lb-4 nb-1 w-7) 12 Total (for 9 wickets, 50 overs) 296 Fall of wickets: 1-115 Az. Ali,2-134 M. Hafeez,3-151 A. Shafiq,4-158 S. Malik,5-196 S. Ahmed,6-211 H. Azam,7-256 B. Azam,8-284 W. Riaz,9-289 Y. Shah Bowling C. Mpofu 6 - 0 - 50 - 2(w-1) T. Panyangara 8 - 0 - 47 - 0(nb-1) C. Chibhabha 4 - 0 - 23 - 0(w-1) G. Cremer 10 - 0 - 56 - 1 H. Masakadza 2 - 0 - 15 - 0 S. Williams 10 - 0 - 42 - 0(w-1) S. Raza 10 - 0 - 59 - 3(w-4) Zimbabwe Innings C. Chibhabha not out 39 V. Sibanda not out 28 Extras (lb-1) 1 Total (for no loss, 9 overs) 68 Fall of wickets: Did not bat: H. Masakadza, S. Williams, R. Mutumbami, S. Raza, C. Coventry, G. Cremer, T. Panyangara, C. Mpofu, R. Kaia Bowling J. Khan 3 - 0 - 23 - 0 An. Ali 2 - 0 - 21 - 0 W. Riaz 2 - 0 - 13 - 0 M. Hafeez 2 - 0 - 10 - 0 Referees Umpire: Ahsan Raza Umpire: Russell Tiffin Match referee: Azhar Khan TV umpire: Ahmed Shahab Result: No result