April 21 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at tea on the first day in the first Test between West Indies and Pakistan on Friday in Kingston, Jamaica
West Indies 1st innings
K. Brathwaite c Y. Khan b Abbas 0
K. Powell c Y. Khan b Amir 33
S. Hetmyer b Amir 11
S. Hope b Amir 2
V. Singh c Az. Ali b Riaz 9
R. Chase not out 47
S. Dowrich not out 27
Extras (lb-14) 14
Total (for 5 wickets, 56 overs) 143
Fall of wickets: 1-1 K. Brathwaite,2-24 S. Hetmyer,3-32 S. Hope,4-53 V. Singh,5-71 K. Powell
To bat: J. Holder, D. Bishoo, A. Joseph, S. Gabriel
Bowling
Mohammad Amir 15 - 7 - 19 - 3
Mohammad Abbas 13 - 4 - 28 - 1
Wahab Riaz 16 - 4 - 46 - 1
Yasir Shah 12 - 3 - 36 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Richard Illingworth
Umpire: Richard Kettleborough
TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford
Match referee: Chris Broad