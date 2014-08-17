Aug 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the second and final Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan on Sunday in Colombo, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 1st innings 320 (U. Tharanga 92; J. Khan 5-87) Pakistan 1st innings 332 (S. Ahmed 103, A. Shehzad 58; R. Herath 9-127) Sri Lanka 2nd innings (Overnight: 177-2) U. Tharanga b Rehman 45 K. Silva c Y. Khan b Rehman 17 K. Sangakkara c Az. Ali b Ajmal 59 M. Jayawardene c Shehzad b Ajmal 54 A. Mathews not out 43 L. Thirimanne b Ajmal 10 N. Dickwella lbw b Riaz 21 D. Perera lbw b Riaz 0 D. Prasad run out (U. Akmal, Ajmal) 19 R. Herath b Riaz 0 C. Welegedara run out (Riaz, S. Ahmed) 0 Extras (b-10 lb-2 nb-1 w-1) 14 Total (all out, 109 overs) 282 Fall of wickets: 1-54 U. Tharanga,2-79 K. Silva,3-186 K. Sangakkara,4-189 M. Jayawardene,5-212 L. Thirimanne,6-247 N. Dickwella,7-247 D. Perera,8-278 D. Prasad,9-282 R. Herath,10-282 C. Welegedara Bowling W. Riaz 25 - 3 - 76 - 3(nb-1 w-1) A. Rehman 35 - 3 - 97 - 2 S. Ajmal 46 - 10 - 89 - 3 A. Shehzad 3 - 0 - 8 - 0 Pakistan 2nd innings (Target: 271 runs) K. Manzoor c Dickwella b Prasad 10 A. Shehzad lbw b Prasad 8 Az. Ali c M. Jayawardene b Herath 10 Y. Khan lbw b Herath 8 Misbah-ul-Haq c M. Jayawardene b Herath 3 A. Shafiq st Dickwella b Herath 32 S. Ahmed not out 38 A. Rehman lbw b D. Perera 5 W. Riaz not out 2 Extras (b-4 lb-6 nb-1) 11 Total (for 7 wickets, 40 overs) 127 Fall of wickets: 1-17 K. Manzoor,2-21 A. Shehzad,3-31 Az. Ali,4-39 Misbah-ul-Haq,5-50 Y. Khan,6-105 A. Shafiq,7-122 A. Rehman To bat: S. Ajmal, J. Khan Bowling C. Welegedara 7 - 4 - 11 - 0 D. Prasad 5 - 0 - 19 - 2(nb-1) R. Herath 16 - 1 - 46 - 4 D. Perera 12 - 1 - 41 - 1 Referees Umpire: Ian Gould Umpire: Richard Illingworth TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford Match referee: Andy Pycroft