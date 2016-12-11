Dec 11 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the fourth Test between India and England on Sunday in Mumbai, India England 1st innings 400 (K. Jennings 112, J. Buttler 76, M. Ali 50; R. Ashwin 6-112, R. Jadeja 4-109) India 1st innings (Overnight: 451-7) L. Rahul b Ali 24 M. Vijay c&b Rashid 136 C. Pujara b Ball 47 V. Kohli c Anderson b Woakes 235 K. Nair lbw b Ali 13 P. Patel c Bairstow b Root 15 R. Ashwin c Jennings b Root 0 R. Jadeja c Buttler b Rashid 25 J. Yadav st Bairstow b Rashid 104 B. Kumar c Woakes b Rashid 9 U. Yadav not out 7 Extras (b-5 lb-8 w-3) 16 Total (all out, 182.3 overs) 631 Fall of wickets: 1-39 L. Rahul,2-146 C. Pujara,3-262 M. Vijay,4-279 K. Nair,5-305 P. Patel,6-307 R. Ashwin,7-364 R. Jadeja,8-605 J. Yadav,9-615 V. Kohli,10-631 B. Kumar Bowling J. Anderson 20 - 5 - 63 - 0 C. Woakes 16 - 2 - 79 - 1(w-2) M. Ali 53 - 5 - 174 - 2 A. Rashid 55.3 - 5 - 192 - 4 J. Ball 18 - 5 - 47 - 1(w-1) B. Stokes 10 - 2 - 32 - 0 J. Root 10 - 2 - 31 - 2 England 2nd innings A. Cook lbw b Jadeja 18 K. Jennings lbw b B. Kumar 0 J. Root lbw b Yadav 77 M. Ali c Vijay b Jadeja 0 J. Bairstow not out 50 B. Stokes c Vijay b R. Ashwin 18 J. Ball c P. Patel b R. Ashwin 2 Extras (b-13 lb-2 nb-2) 17 Total (for 6 wickets, 47.3 overs) 182 Fall of wickets: 1-1 K. Jennings,2-43 A. Cook,3-49 M. Ali,4-141 J. Root,5-180 B. Stokes,6-182 J. Ball To bat: C. Woakes, A. Rashid, J. Anderson, J. Buttler Bowling B. Kumar 4 - 1 - 11 - 1 U. Yadav 3 - 0 - 10 - 0 R. Jadeja 18 - 3 - 58 - 2(nb-1) R. Ashwin 16.3 - 1 - 49 - 2 J. Yadav 6 - 0 - 39 - 1(nb-1) Referees Umpire: Bruce Oxenford Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Marais Erasmus Match referee: Jeff Crowe