Oct 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the first Test between Pakistan and Australia on Wednesday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Pakistan 1st innings
A. Shehzad b Siddle 3
M. Hafeez lbw b Johnson 0
Az. Ali c Doolan b Johnson 53
Y. Khan lbw b Johnson 106
Misbah-ul-Haq not out 34
A. Shafiq not out 9
Extras (b-2 lb-12) 14
Total (for 4 wickets, 90 overs) 219
Fall of wickets: 1-1 M. Hafeez,2-7 A. Shehzad,3-115 Az. Ali,4-198 Y. Khan
To bat: S. Ahmed, Z. Babar, Y. Shah, R. Ali, I. Khan
Bowling
M. Johnson 20 - 13 - 22 - 3
P. Siddle 17 - 8 - 27 - 1
S. O'Keefe 15 - 2 - 49 - 0
M. Marsh 11 - 4 - 18 - 0
N. Lyon 24 - 3 - 78 - 0
S. Smith 3 - 0 - 11 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Marais Erasmus
Umpire: Richard Kettleborough
TV umpire: Nigel Llong
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle