Oct 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the third One Day International between India and South Africa on Sunday in Rajkot, India South Africa Innings Q. de Kock run out (Dhawan, Dhoni) 103 D. Miller c Rahane b H. Singh 33 H. Amla st Dhoni b Mishra 5 F. du Plessis c B. Kumar b M. Sharma 60 A. de Villiers lbw b A. Patel 4 J. Duminy c Raina b M. Sharma 14 F. Behardien not out 33 D. Steyn run out (Raina, B. Kumar) 12 K. Rabada not out 0 Extras (nb-1 w-5) 6 Total (for 7 wickets, 50 overs) 270 Fall of wickets: 1-72 D. Miller,2-87 H. Amla,3-205 F. du Plessis,4-210 Q. de Kock,5-210 A. de Villiers,6-241 J. Duminy,7-264 D. Steyn Did not bat: I. Tahir, M. Morkel Bowling B. Kumar 10 - 1 - 65 - 0(w-2) M. Sharma 9 - 0 - 62 - 2(nb-1 w-2) H. Singh 10 - 0 - 41 - 1(w-1) A. Mishra 10 - 0 - 38 - 1 A. Patel 9 - 0 - 51 - 1 S. Raina 2 - 0 - 13 - 0 India Innings Ro. Sharma c&b Duminy 65 S. Dhawan c de Villiers b M. Morkel 13 V. Kohli c Miller b M. Morkel 77 M. Dhoni c Steyn b M. Morkel 47 S. Raina c Miller b Tahir 0 A. Rahane c Miller b M. Morkel 4 A. Patel not out 15 H. Singh not out 20 Extras (b-2 lb-1 w-8) 11 Total (for 6 wickets, 50 overs) 252 Fall of wickets: 1-41 S. Dhawan,2-113 Ro. Sharma,3-193 M. Dhoni,4-206 S. Raina,5-216 V. Kohli,6-216 A. Rahane Did not bat: B. Kumar, M. Sharma, A. Mishra Bowling D. Steyn 10 - 0 - 65 - 0(w-1) K. Rabada 10 - 0 - 39 - 0(w-3) M. Morkel 10 - 1 - 39 - 4(w-1) J. Duminy 8 - 0 - 46 - 1(w-3) I. Tahir 10 - 0 - 51 - 1 F. Behardien 2 - 0 - 9 - 0 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Chettithody Shamsuddin TV umpire: CK Nandan Match referee: Chris Broad Result: South Africa won by 18 runs