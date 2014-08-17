Aug 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play on the third day in the fifth and final Test between England and India on Sunday in London, England India 1st innings 148 (M. Dhoni 82) England 1st innings (Overnight: 385-7) A. Cook c Vijay b Aaron 79 S. Robson b Aaron 37 G. Ballance c Pujara b Ashwin 64 I. Bell c Dhoni b I. Sharma 7 J. Root not out 149 M. Ali b Ashwin 14 J. Buttler c Ashwin b I. Sharma 45 C. Woakes c Dhoni b B. Kumar 0 C. Jordan c Dhoni b I. Sharma 20 S. Broad c Kohli b I. Sharma 37 J. Anderson lbw b Ashwin 1 Extras (b-18 lb-3 nb-11 w-1) 33 Total (all out, 116.3 overs) 486 Fall of wickets: 1-66 S. Robson,2-191 A. Cook,3-201 G. Ballance,4-204 I. Bell,5-229 M. Ali,6-309 J. Buttler,7-318 C. Woakes,8-400 C. Jordan,9-463 S. Broad,10-486 J. Anderson Bowling B. Kumar 24 - 3 - 86 - 1(w-1) I. Sharma 30 - 8 - 96 - 4(nb-5) V. Aaron 29 - 1 - 153 - 2(nb-4) S. Binny 12 - 0 - 58 - 0(nb-2) R. Ashwin 21.3 - 2 - 72 - 3 India 2nd innings M. Vijay lbw b Anderson 2 G. Gambhir run out (Woakes, Woakes) 3 C. Pujara c Buttler b Anderson 11 V. Kohli c Cook b Jordan 20 A. Rahane c Ballance b Broad 4 M. Dhoni c Robson b Woakes 0 S. Binny not out 25 R. Ashwin c Bell b Jordan 7 B. Kumar c Bell b Jordan 4 V. Aaron run out (Ali, Buttler) 1 I. Sharma c Ali b Jordan 2 Extras (b-4 lb-10 w-1) 15 Total (all out, 29.2 overs) 94 Fall of wickets: 1-6 M. Vijay,2-9 G. Gambhir,3-30 C. Pujara,4-45 A. Rahane,5-46 M. Dhoni,6-62 V. Kohli,7-70 R. Ashwin,8-74 B. Kumar,9-84 V. Aaron,10-94 I. Sharma Bowling J. Anderson 8 - 3 - 16 - 2 S. Broad 10 - 2 - 22 - 1 C. Woakes 7 - 0 - 24 - 1(w-1) C. Jordan 4.2 - 0 - 18 - 4 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Tim Robinson Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle Result: England won by an innings and 244 runs