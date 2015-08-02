Aug 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the first One Day International between Zimbabwe and New Zealand on Sunday in Harare, Zimbabwe New Zealand Innings M. Guptill c H. Masakadza b Panyangara 11 T. Latham b Chibhabha 14 K. Williamson b Panyangara 97 R. Taylor not out 112 G. Elliott run out (Williams, Chakabva) 43 J. Neesham not out 14 Extras (lb-4 nb-1 w-7) 12 Total (for 4 wickets, 50 overs) 303 Fall of wickets: 1-20 M. Guptill,2-39 T. Latham,3-176 K. Williamson,4-255 G. Elliott Did not bat: L. Ronchi, B. McCullum, M. Henry, M. McClenaghan, I. Sodhi Bowling C. Mpofu 10 - 0 - 84 - 0(w-4) T. Panyangara 10 - 0 - 50 - 2(nb-1 w-1) C. Chibhabha 7 - 2 - 32 - 1(w-1) P. Utseya 7 - 0 - 43 - 0(w-1) G. Cremer 10 - 0 - 48 - 0 S. Williams 4 - 0 - 27 - 0 S. Raza 2 - 0 - 15 - 0 Zimbabwe Innings H. Masakadza c Ronchi b B. McCullum 84 C. Chibhabha b B. McCullum 42 C. Ervine not out 130 E. Chigumbura c Guptill b B. McCullum 26 S. Williams not out 7 Extras (lb-1 nb-1 w-13) 15 Total (for 3 wickets, 49 overs) 304 Fall of wickets: 1-74 C. Chibhabha,2-194 H. Masakadza,3-260 E. Chigumbura Did not bat: R. Chakabva, S. Raza, G. Cremer, P. Utseya, T. Panyangara, C. Mpofu Bowling M. Henry 9 - 0 - 58 - 0(w-3) M. McClenaghan 9 - 0 - 47 - 0(nb-1 w-3) J. Neesham 7 - 0 - 44 - 0(w-2) B. McCullum 9 - 0 - 62 - 3(w-1) I. Sodhi 10 - 1 - 65 - 0 G. Elliott 3 - 0 - 17 - 0 K. Williamson 2 - 0 - 10 - 0 Referees Umpire: Russell Tiffin Umpire: Richard Illingworth Match referee: David Boon TV umpire: Langton Rusere