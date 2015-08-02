Aug 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the first One Day International between Zimbabwe and New Zealand on Sunday in Harare, Zimbabwe
New Zealand Innings
M. Guptill c H. Masakadza b Panyangara 11
T. Latham b Chibhabha 14
K. Williamson b Panyangara 97
R. Taylor not out 112
G. Elliott run out (Williams, Chakabva) 43
J. Neesham not out 14
Extras (lb-4 nb-1 w-7) 12
Total (for 4 wickets, 50 overs) 303
Fall of wickets: 1-20 M. Guptill,2-39 T. Latham,3-176 K. Williamson,4-255 G. Elliott
Did not bat: L. Ronchi, B. McCullum, M. Henry, M. McClenaghan, I. Sodhi
Bowling
C. Mpofu 10 - 0 - 84 - 0(w-4)
T. Panyangara 10 - 0 - 50 - 2(nb-1 w-1)
C. Chibhabha 7 - 2 - 32 - 1(w-1)
P. Utseya 7 - 0 - 43 - 0(w-1)
G. Cremer 10 - 0 - 48 - 0
S. Williams 4 - 0 - 27 - 0
S. Raza 2 - 0 - 15 - 0
Zimbabwe Innings
H. Masakadza c Ronchi b B. McCullum 84
C. Chibhabha b B. McCullum 42
C. Ervine not out 130
E. Chigumbura c Guptill b B. McCullum 26
S. Williams not out 7
Extras (lb-1 nb-1 w-13) 15
Total (for 3 wickets, 49 overs) 304
Fall of wickets: 1-74 C. Chibhabha,2-194 H. Masakadza,3-260 E. Chigumbura
Did not bat: R. Chakabva, S. Raza, G. Cremer, P. Utseya, T. Panyangara, C. Mpofu
Bowling
M. Henry 9 - 0 - 58 - 0(w-3)
M. McClenaghan 9 - 0 - 47 - 0(nb-1 w-3)
J. Neesham 7 - 0 - 44 - 0(w-2)
B. McCullum 9 - 0 - 62 - 3(w-1)
I. Sodhi 10 - 1 - 65 - 0
G. Elliott 3 - 0 - 17 - 0
K. Williamson 2 - 0 - 10 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Russell Tiffin
Umpire: Richard Illingworth
Match referee: David Boon
TV umpire: Langton Rusere