Cricket-De Grandhomme, Raval earn NZ central contracts
AUCKLAND, June 23 New Zealand Cricket have awarded all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme and opening batsman Jeet Raval with central contracts for the next 12 months.
May 29 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the third and final One Day International between England and South Africa on Monday in London, England England Innings J. Roy c Amla b Rabada 4 A. Hales c Amla b Rabada 1 J. Root lbw b Parnell 2 E. Morgan c de Kock b Parnell 8 J. Bairstow st de Kock b Maharaj 51 J. Buttler c du Plessis b Rabada 4 A. Rashid c du Plessis b Rabada 0 D. Willey c Duminy b Parnell 26 T. Roland-Jones not out 37 J. Ball b Maharaj 7 S. Finn c de Villiers b Maharaj 3 Extras (lb-2 w-8) 10 Total (all out, 31.1 overs) 153 Fall of wickets: 1-4 J. Roy,2-7 J. Root,3-15 E. Morgan,4-15 A. Hales,5-20 J. Buttler,6-20 A. Rashid,7-82 D. Willey,8-134 J. Bairstow,9-143 J. Ball,10-153 S. Finn Bowling K. Rabada 9 - 1 - 39 - 4(w-2) W. Parnell 8 - 0 - 43 - 3(w-2) M. Morkel 4 - 0 - 15 - 0 K. Maharaj 6.1 - 0 - 25 - 3 C. Morris 4 - 0 - 29 - 0 South Africa Innings H. Amla b Roland-Jones 55 Q. de Kock b Ball 34 J. Duminy not out 28 F. du Plessis c Buttler b Ball 5 A. de Villiers not out 27 Extras (lb-1 w-6) 7 Total (for 3 wickets, 28.5 overs) 156 Fall of wickets: 1-95 H. Amla,2-95 Q. de Kock,3-101 F. du Plessis Did not bat: D. Miller, C. Morris, W. Parnell, K. Maharaj, K. Rabada, M. Morkel Bowling D. Willey 4.5 - 0 - 43 - 0(w-1) J. Ball 10 - 0 - 43 - 2(w-5) S. Finn 7 - 1 - 35 - 0 T. Roland-Jones 7 - 2 - 34 - 1 Referees Umpire: Rod Tucker Match referee: Andy Pycroft TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney Umpire: Michael Gough Result: South Africa won by 7 wickets
KABUL, June 22 Afghanistan celebrated its entry into test cricket on Thursday, saying it was a dream come true for the country which has suffered from years of violence and conflict.