April 22 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the first Test between West Indies and Pakistan on Saturday in Kingston, Jamaica West Indies 1st innings (Overnight: 244-7) K. Brathwaite c Y. Khan b Abbas 0 K. Powell c Y. Khan b Amir 33 S. Hetmyer b Amir 11 S. Hope b Amir 2 V. Singh c Az. Ali b Riaz 9 R. Chase c Riaz b Shah 63 S. Dowrich b Shah 56 J. Holder not out 55 D. Bishoo c S. Ahmed b Amir 28 A. Joseph b Amir 0 S. Gabriel not out 4 Extras (lb-17) 17 Total (for 9 wickets, 92.3 overs) 278 Fall of wickets: 1-1 K. Brathwaite,2-24 S. Hetmyer,3-32 S. Hope,4-53 V. Singh,5-71 K. Powell,6-189 R. Chase,7-189 S. Dowrich,8-264 D. Bishoo,9-274 A. Joseph To bat: Bowling Mohammad Amir 24.3 - 11 - 41 - 5 Mohammad Abbas 22 - 4 - 63 - 1 Wahab Riaz 22 - 5 - 66 - 1 Yasir Shah 24 - 5 - 91 - 2 Referees Umpire: Richard Illingworth Umpire: Richard Kettleborough TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford Match referee: Chris Broad