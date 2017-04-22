April 22 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the first Test between West Indies and Pakistan on Saturday in Kingston, Jamaica
West Indies 1st innings (Overnight: 244-7)
K. Brathwaite c Y. Khan b Abbas 0
K. Powell c Y. Khan b Amir 33
S. Hetmyer b Amir 11
S. Hope b Amir 2
V. Singh c Az. Ali b Riaz 9
R. Chase c Riaz b Shah 63
S. Dowrich b Shah 56
J. Holder not out 55
D. Bishoo c S. Ahmed b Amir 28
A. Joseph b Amir 0
S. Gabriel not out 4
Extras (lb-17) 17
Total (for 9 wickets, 92.3 overs) 278
Fall of wickets: 1-1 K. Brathwaite,2-24 S. Hetmyer,3-32 S. Hope,4-53 V. Singh,5-71 K. Powell,6-189 R. Chase,7-189 S. Dowrich,8-264 D. Bishoo,9-274 A. Joseph
To bat:
Bowling
Mohammad Amir 24.3 - 11 - 41 - 5
Mohammad Abbas 22 - 4 - 63 - 1
Wahab Riaz 22 - 5 - 66 - 1
Yasir Shah 24 - 5 - 91 - 2
Referees
Umpire: Richard Illingworth
Umpire: Richard Kettleborough
TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford
Match referee: Chris Broad