March 12 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the first Test between New Zealand and South Africa on Sunday in Dunedin, New Zealand South Africa 1st innings 308 (D. Elgar 140, T. Bavuma 64, F. du Plessis 52; T. Boult 4-64) New Zealand 1st innings 341 (K. Williamson 130, J. Raval 52, B. Watling 50; K. Maharaj 5-94) South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 224-6) S. Cook c Watling b Boult 0 D. Elgar c Williamson b Patel 89 H. Amla c sub b Wagner 24 J. Duminy lbw b Wagner 39 F. du Plessis not out 56 T. Bavuma b Santner 6 Q. de Kock b Patel 4 V. Philander not out 1 Extras (b-1 lb-3 w-1) 5 Total (for 6 wickets, 102 overs) 224 Fall of wickets: 1-0 S. Cook,2-39 H. Amla,3-113 J. Duminy,4-193 D. Elgar,5-206 T. Bavuma,6-218 Q. de Kock To bat: K. Maharaj, M. Morkel, K. Rabada Bowling T. Boult 15 - 4 - 34 - 1 N. Wagner 27 - 7 - 57 - 2(w-1) M. Santner 19 - 6 - 37 - 1 J. Patel 36 - 15 - 72 - 2 J. Neesham 5 - 0 - 20 - 0 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Bruce Oxenford TV umpire: Rod Tucker Match referee: David Boon Result: Draw