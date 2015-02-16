Feb 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fifth World Cup match between Ireland and West Indies on Monday in Nelson, New Zealand West Indies Innings Dw. Smith c J. Mooney b K. O'Brien 18 C. Gayle c K. O'Brien b Dockrell 36 Da. Bravo run out (McBrine) 0 M. Samuels lbw b Dockrell 21 D. Ramdin lbw b Dockrell 1 L. Simmons c Dockrell b Sorensen 102 D. Sammy c Dockrell b J. Mooney 89 A. Russell not out 27 J. Holder not out 0 Extras (lb-1 w-9) 10 Total (for 7 wickets, 50 overs) 304 Fall of wickets: 1-30 Dw. Smith,2-31 Da. Bravo,3-78 C. Gayle,4-78 M. Samuels,5-87 D. Ramdin,6-241 D. Sammy,7-302 L. Simmons Did not bat: K. Roach, J. Taylor Bowling J. Mooney 7 - 1 - 59 - 1(w-3) M. Sorensen 8 - 0 - 64 - 1(w-1) A. McBrine 10 - 1 - 26 - 0 K. O'Brien 9 - 0 - 71 - 1(w-3) G. Dockrell 10 - 0 - 50 - 3(w-1) P. Stirling 6 - 0 - 33 - 0(w-1) Ireland Innings W. Porterfield c Ramdin b Gayle 23 P. Stirling c Ramdin b Samuels 92 E. Joyce c Da. Bravo b Taylor 84 N. O'Brien not out 79 A. Balbirnie c Da. Bravo b Taylor 9 G. Wilson c Gayle b Taylor 1 K. O'Brien run out (Dw. Smith, Roach) 0 J. Mooney not out 6 Extras (b-4 w-9) 13 Total (for 6 wickets) 307 Fall of wickets: 1-71 W. Porterfield,2-177 P. Stirling,3-273 E. Joyce,4-285 A. Balbirnie,5-290 G. Wilson,6-291 K. O'Brien Did not bat: M. Sorensen, G. Dockrell, A. McBrine Bowling J. Holder 9 - 1 - 44 - 0(w-2) K. Roach 6 - 0 - 52 - 0(w-1) J. Taylor 8.5 - 0 - 71 - 3(w-1) A. Russell 6 - 0 - 33 - 0(w-1) C. Gayle 8 - 0 - 41 - 1 D. Sammy 3 - 0 - 25 - 0 M. Samuels 4 - 0 - 25 - 1 L. Simmons 1 - 0 - 12 - 0 Referees Umpire: Richard Illingworth Umpire: Bruce Oxenford TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney Match referee: Chris Broad Result: Ireland won by 4 wickets