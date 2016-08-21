Aug 21 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the first One Day International between Sri Lanka and Australia on Sunday in Colombo, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Innings K. Perera b Starc 1 T. Dilshan c Smith b Henriques 22 K. Mendis c Head b Faulkner 67 D. Chandimal not out 80 A. Mathews c Head b Faulkner 0 D. de Silva c Bailey b Starc 2 M. Siriwardana c Finch b Starc 19 T. Perera c Wade b Faulkner 21 D. Perera c Hazlewood b Faulkner 10 A. Aponso not out 2 Extras (b-1 w-2) 3 Total (for 8 wickets, 50 overs) 227 Fall of wickets: 1-3 K. Perera,2-45 T. Dilshan,3-124 K. Mendis,4-124 A. Mathews,5-132 D. de Silva,6-173 M. Siriwardana,7-209 T. Perera,8-224 D. Perera Did not bat: L. Sandakan Bowling M. Starc 10 - 1 - 32 - 3(w-2) J. Hazlewood 10 - 0 - 56 - 0 J. Faulkner 10 - 1 - 38 - 4 M. Henriques 9 - 0 - 48 - 1 A. Zampa 7 - 0 - 34 - 0 T. Head 4 - 0 - 18 - 0 Australia Innings D. Warner c K. Perera b T. Perera 8 A. Finch c Mathews b Aponso 56 S. Smith c sub b D. Perera 58 M. Wade c Dilshan b Sandakan 26 G. Bailey c Sandakan b D. Perera 39 M. Henriques c sub b Sandakan 6 T. Head st K. Perera b D. Perera 10 J. Faulkner not out 5 M. Starc not out 5 Extras (b-2 lb-1 w-12) 15 Total (for 7 wickets, 46.5 overs) 228 Fall of wickets: 1-40 D. Warner,2-79 A. Finch,3-128 M. Wade,4-190 S. Smith,5-202 M. Henriques,6-216 G. Bailey,7-222 T. Head Did not bat: A. Zampa, J. Hazlewood Bowling A. Mathews 7 - 0 - 33 - 0(w-1) T. Dilshan 3.5 - 0 - 25 - 0(w-1) T. Perera 5 - 1 - 25 - 1 A. Aponso 10 - 1 - 27 - 1(w-3) M. Siriwardana 6 - 0 - 34 - 0 D. Perera 10 - 0 - 48 - 3(w-5) L. Sandakan 5 - 0 - 33 - 2(w-2) Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Ranmore Martinesz TV umpire: Michael Gough Match referee: Javagal Srinath Result: Australia won by 3 wickets