Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
Aug 21 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the first One Day International between Sri Lanka and Australia on Sunday in Colombo, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Innings K. Perera b Starc 1 T. Dilshan c Smith b Henriques 22 K. Mendis c Head b Faulkner 67 D. Chandimal not out 80 A. Mathews c Head b Faulkner 0 D. de Silva c Bailey b Starc 2 M. Siriwardana c Finch b Starc 19 T. Perera c Wade b Faulkner 21 D. Perera c Hazlewood b Faulkner 10 A. Aponso not out 2 Extras (b-1 w-2) 3 Total (for 8 wickets, 50 overs) 227 Fall of wickets: 1-3 K. Perera,2-45 T. Dilshan,3-124 K. Mendis,4-124 A. Mathews,5-132 D. de Silva,6-173 M. Siriwardana,7-209 T. Perera,8-224 D. Perera Did not bat: L. Sandakan Bowling M. Starc 10 - 1 - 32 - 3(w-2) J. Hazlewood 10 - 0 - 56 - 0 J. Faulkner 10 - 1 - 38 - 4 M. Henriques 9 - 0 - 48 - 1 A. Zampa 7 - 0 - 34 - 0 T. Head 4 - 0 - 18 - 0 Australia Innings D. Warner c K. Perera b T. Perera 8 A. Finch c Mathews b Aponso 56 S. Smith c sub b D. Perera 58 M. Wade c Dilshan b Sandakan 26 G. Bailey c Sandakan b D. Perera 39 M. Henriques c sub b Sandakan 6 T. Head st K. Perera b D. Perera 10 J. Faulkner not out 5 M. Starc not out 5 Extras (b-2 lb-1 w-12) 15 Total (for 7 wickets, 46.5 overs) 228 Fall of wickets: 1-40 D. Warner,2-79 A. Finch,3-128 M. Wade,4-190 S. Smith,5-202 M. Henriques,6-216 G. Bailey,7-222 T. Head Did not bat: A. Zampa, J. Hazlewood Bowling A. Mathews 7 - 0 - 33 - 0(w-1) T. Dilshan 3.5 - 0 - 25 - 0(w-1) T. Perera 5 - 1 - 25 - 1 A. Aponso 10 - 1 - 27 - 1(w-3) M. Siriwardana 6 - 0 - 34 - 0 D. Perera 10 - 0 - 48 - 3(w-5) L. Sandakan 5 - 0 - 33 - 2(w-2) Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Ranmore Martinesz TV umpire: Michael Gough Match referee: Javagal Srinath Result: Australia won by 3 wickets
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.