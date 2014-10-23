Oct 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the first Test between Pakistan and Australia on Thursday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Pakistan 1st innings (Overnight: 219-4)
A. Shehzad b Siddle 3
M. Hafeez lbw b Johnson 0
Az. Ali c Doolan b Johnson 53
Y. Khan lbw b Johnson 106
Misbah-ul-Haq c Johnson b Smith 69
A. Shafiq c M. Marsh b O'Keefe 89
S. Ahmed st Haddin b Lyon 109
Y. Shah c Rogers b O'Keefe 2
Z. Babar retired hurt
R. Ali c Rogers b Lyon 0
I. Khan not out 0
Extras (b-2 lb-14) 16
Total (all out, 145 overs) 454
Fall of wickets: 1-1 M. Hafeez,2-7 A. Shehzad,3-115 Az. Ali,4-198 Y. Khan,5-291 Misbah-ul-Haq,6-415 A. Shafiq,7-442 Y. Shah,8-454 S. Ahmed,9-454 R. Ali
Bowling
M. Johnson 31 - 18 - 39 - 3
P. Siddle 24 - 11 - 50 - 1
S. O'Keefe 30 - 3 - 107 - 2
M. Marsh 17 - 4 - 44 - 0
N. Lyon 37 - 4 - 148 - 2
S. Smith 6 - 0 - 50 - 1
Australia 1st innings
C. Rogers not out 31
D. Warner not out 75
Extras (b-4 lb-2 nb-1) 7
Total (for no loss, 31 overs) 113
Fall of wickets:
To bat: A. Doolan, M. Clarke, S. Smith, M. Marsh, B. Haddin, M. Johnson, P. Siddle, S. O'Keefe, N. Lyon
Bowling
R. Ali 7 - 0 - 22 - 0
M. Hafeez 10 - 3 - 18 - 0
I. Khan 6 - 1 - 23 - 0
Z. Babar 5 - 0 - 25 - 0
Y. Shah 3 - 0 - 19 - 0(nb-1)
Referees
Umpire: Marais Erasmus
Umpire: Richard Kettleborough
TV umpire: Nigel Llong
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle