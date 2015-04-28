April 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the first Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan on Tuesday in Khulna, Bangladesh Bangladesh 1st innings T. Iqbal c Az. Ali b Shah 25 I. Kayes c&b Hafeez 51 M. Haque lbw b Babar 80 Mahmudullah c S. Ahmed b Riaz 49 S. Al Hasan not out 19 Extras (lb-5 nb-7) 12 Total (for 4 wickets, 89.5 overs) 236 Fall of wickets: 1-52 T. Iqbal,2-92 I. Kayes,3-187 Mahmudullah,4-236 M. Haque To bat: M. Rahim, S. Sarkar, S. Hom, T. Islam, R. Hossain, M. Shahid Bowling J. Khan 16 - 2 - 40 - 0(nb-2) W. Riaz 19 - 5 - 40 - 1(nb-1) M. Hafeez 15 - 5 - 38 - 1 Z. Babar 21.5 - 3 - 55 - 1 Y. Shah 18 - 1 - 58 - 1 Referees Umpire: Nigel Llong Umpire: Ranmore Martinesz TV umpire: Sharfuddoula Match referee: Jeff Crowe