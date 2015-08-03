Aug 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the second and final Test between Bangladesh and South Africa on Monday in Mirpur, Bangladesh
Day 5: Play abandoned due to weather conditions
Bangladesh 1st innings (Overnight: 246-8)
T. Iqbal c Amla b Steyn 6
I. Kayes lbw b Duminy 30
M. Haque c Vilas b Duminy 40
Mahmudullah c Bavuma b Steyn 35
M. Rahim c Vilas b Elgar 65
S. Al Hasan c Elgar b M. Morkel 35
L. Das c Elgar b Duminy 3
Nas. Hossain not out 13
M. Shahid b Steyn 1
Extras (b-5 lb-11 nb-2) 18
Total (for 8 wickets, 88.1 overs) 246
Fall of wickets: 1-12 T. Iqbal,2-81 M. Haque,3-86 I. Kayes,4-180 Mahmudullah,5-215 M. Rahim,6-220 L. Das,7-245 S. Al Hasan,8-246 M. Shahid
To bat: M. Rahman, J. Hossain
Bowling
D. Steyn 16.1 - 4 - 30 - 3
V. Philander 11 - 2 - 25 - 0(nb-2)
M. Morkel 14 - 2 - 45 - 1
S. Harmer 23 - 3 - 76 - 0
S. van Zyl 2 - 1 - 5 - 0
D. Elgar 7 - 0 - 22 - 1
J. Duminy 15 - 4 - 27 - 3
Referees
Umpire: Richard Kettleborough
Umpire: Paul Reiffel
TV umpire: Joel Wilson
Match referee: Chris Broad
Result: Draw