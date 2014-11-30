Nov 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fourth day in the third and final Test between Pakistan and New Zealand on Saturday in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates Pakistan 1st innings 351 (M. Hafeez 197; M. Craig 7-94) New Zealand 1st innings (Overnight: 637-8) T. Latham c S. Ahmed b R. Ali 13 B. McCullum b Shah 202 K. Williamson c Y. Khan b R. Ali 192 R. Taylor c Y. Khan b Shah 50 C. Anderson c Shah b R. Ali 50 D. Vettori lbw b R. Ali 15 B. Watling lbw b Hafeez 8 M. Craig c&b Hafeez 65 T. Southee c Talha b Shah 50 I. Sodhi c Y. Khan b Shah 22 T. Boult not out 0 Extras (b-2 lb-7 nb-6 w-8) 23 Total (all out, 143.1 overs) 690 Fall of wickets: 1-51 T. Latham,2-348 B. McCullum,3-464 R. Taylor,4-488 K. Williamson,5-528 D. Vettori,6-537 C. Anderson,7-546 B. Watling,8-637 T. Southee,9-682 M. Craig,10-690 I. Sodhi Bowling M. Talha 22 - 2 - 136 - 0(nb-6 w-1) R. Ali 29 - 2 - 99 - 4(w-2) Z. Babar 23 - 1 - 135 - 0 Y. Shah 44.1 - 4 - 193 - 4 M. Hafeez 23 - 2 - 110 - 2(w-1) Az. Ali 2 - 0 - 8 - 0 Pakistan 2nd innings M. Hafeez c&b Craig 24 S. Masood c Southee b Boult 4 Az. Ali b Boult 6 Y. Khan lbw b Boult 0 Misbah-ul-Haq c Watling b Craig 12 A. Shafiq c Craig b Boult 137 S. Ahmed c Taylor b Sodhi 37 Y. Shah lbw b Sodhi 10 M. Talha lbw b Vettori 19 R. Ali c B. McCullum b Craig 6 Z. Babar not out 0 Extras (lb-2 nb-1 w-1) 4 Total (all out, 63.3 overs) 259 Fall of wickets: 1-13 S. Masood,2-20 Az. Ali,3-24 Y. Khan,4-36 M. Hafeez,5-63 Misbah-ul-Haq,6-136 S. Ahmed,7-146 Y. Shah,8-180 M. Talha,9-258 A. Shafiq,10-259 R. Ali To bat: Bowling T. Boult 15 - 6 - 38 - 4 T. Southee 11 - 3 - 20 - 0(w-1) M. Craig 20.3 - 2 - 109 - 3 D. Vettori 5 - 2 - 8 - 1(nb-1) I. Sodhi 12 - 0 - 82 - 2 Referees Umpire: Paul Reiffel Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Ranmore Martinesz Match referee: Andy Pycroft Result: New Zealand won by an innings and 80 runs