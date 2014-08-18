Aug 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth day in the second and final Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan on Monday in Colombo, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 1st innings 320 (U. Tharanga 92; J. Khan 5-87) Pakistan 1st innings 332 (S. Ahmed 103, A. Shehzad 58; R. Herath 9-127) Sri Lanka 2nd innings 282 (K. Sangakkara 59, M. Jayawardene 54) Pakistan 2nd innings (Overnight: 127-7; Target: 271 runs) K. Manzoor c Dickwella b Prasad 10 A. Shehzad lbw b Prasad 8 Az. Ali c M. Jayawardene b Herath 10 Y. Khan lbw b Herath 8 Misbah-ul-Haq c M. Jayawardene b Herath 3 A. Shafiq st Dickwella b Herath 32 S. Ahmed c Sangakkara b Welegedara 55 A. Rehman lbw b D. Perera 5 W. Riaz c K. Silva b Herath 17 S. Ajmal not out 3 J. Khan absent injured Extras (b-4 lb-7 nb-3) 14 Total (all out, 52.1 overs) 165 Fall of wickets: 1-17 K. Manzoor,2-21 A. Shehzad,3-31 Az. Ali,4-39 Misbah-ul-Haq,5-50 Y. Khan,6-105 A. Shafiq,7-122 A. Rehman,8-151 S. Ahmed,9-165 W. Riaz Bowling C. Welegedara 9 - 4 - 22 - 1 D. Prasad 8 - 0 - 29 - 2(nb-3) R. Herath 22.1 - 2 - 57 - 5 D. Perera 13 - 1 - 46 - 1 Referees Umpire: Ian Gould Umpire: Richard Illingworth TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford Match referee: Andy Pycroft Result: Sri Lanka won by 105 runs