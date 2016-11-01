Nov 1 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the third and final Test between Pakistan and West Indies on Tuesday in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates Pakistan 1st innings 281 (S. Aslam 74, Misbah-ul-Haq 53, Y. Khan 51, S. Ahmed 51; D. Bishoo 4-77) West Indies 1st innings (Overnight: 244-6) K. Brathwaite not out 142 L. Johnson lbw b Riaz 1 Da. Bravo c Amir b Babar 11 M. Samuels lbw b Shah 0 J. Blackwood c Shafiq b Amir 23 R. Chase c Y. Khan b Amir 50 S. Dowrich b Riaz 47 J. Holder b Amir 16 D. Bishoo c S. Ahmed b Riaz 27 A. Joseph c Shah b Riaz 6 S. Gabriel c S. Ahmed b Riaz 0 Extras (lb-6 nb-8) 14 Total (all out, 115.4 overs) 337 Fall of wickets: 1-6 L. Johnson,2-32 Da. Bravo,3-38 M. Samuels,4-68 J. Blackwood,5-151 R. Chase,6-234 S. Dowrich,7-263 J. Holder,8-323 D. Bishoo,9-333 A. Joseph,10-337 S. Gabriel Bowling M. Amir 25 - 5 - 71 - 3(nb-5) W. Riaz 26.4 - 1 - 88 - 5(nb-3) Y. Shah 26 - 2 - 80 - 1 Z. Babar 21 - 3 - 56 - 1 M. Nawaz 11 - 2 - 20 - 0 Az. Ali 6 - 0 - 16 - 0 Pakistan 2nd innings S. Aslam c Joseph b Holder 17 Az. Ali not out 45 A. Shafiq c Da. Bravo b Holder 0 Y. Khan c Dowrich b Holder 0 Misbah-ul-Haq c Bishoo b Chase 4 S. Ahmed not out 19 Extras (nb-2) 2 Total (for 4 wickets, 39 overs) 87 Fall of wickets: 1-37 S. Aslam,2-41 A. Shafiq,3-41 Y. Khan,4-48 Misbah-ul-Haq To bat: M. Nawaz, W. Riaz, Y. Shah, M. Amir, Z. Babar Bowling S. Gabriel 8 - 1 - 14 - 0(nb-2) A. Joseph 6 - 1 - 16 - 0 J. Holder 9 - 4 - 10 - 3 K. Brathwaite 1 - 0 - 5 - 0 R. Chase 13 - 1 - 39 - 1 D. Bishoo 2 - 0 - 3 - 0 Referees Match referee: Jeff Crowe Umpire: Ian Gould Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Richard Illingworth