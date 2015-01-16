Jan 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the first Triangular Series match between Australia and England on Friday in Sydney, Australia England Innings I. Bell lbw b Starc 0 M. Ali c Maxwell b Faulkner 22 J. Taylor lbw b Starc 0 J. Root c Watson b Cummins 5 E. Morgan c Maxwell b Starc 121 R. Bopara c Maxwell b Doherty 13 J. Buttler c Warner b Faulkner 28 C. Woakes c Smith b Maxwell 8 C. Jordan c Maxwell b Faulkner 17 S. Broad not out 0 S. Finn b Starc 0 Extras (b-2 lb-3 nb-1 w-14) 20 Total (all out, 47.5 overs) 234 Fall of wickets: 1-0 I. Bell,2-0 J. Taylor,3-12 J. Root,4-33 M. Ali,5-69 R. Bopara,6-136 J. Buttler,7-168 C. Woakes,8-224 C. Jordan,9-234 E. Morgan,10-234 S. Finn Bowling M. Starc 8.5 - 0 - 42 - 4(w-1) P. Cummins 9 - 1 - 42 - 1(nb-1 w-5) S. Watson 4 - 0 - 23 - 0(w-1) J. Faulkner 10 - 1 - 47 - 3(w-1) G. Maxwell 6 - 0 - 37 - 1 X. Doherty 10 - 0 - 38 - 1(w-2) Australia Innings D. Warner c Bell b Woakes 127 A. Finch b Woakes 15 S. Watson c Woakes b Jordan 16 S. Smith b Ali 37 G. Bailey c Buttler b Woakes 10 G. Maxwell c Buttler b Woakes 0 B. Haddin run out (Bopara) 16 J. Faulkner not out 6 M. Starc not out 0 Extras (lb-7 w-1) 8 Total (for 7 wickets, 39.5 overs) 235 Fall of wickets: 1-33 A. Finch,2-71 S. Watson,3-158 S. Smith,4-199 G. Bailey,5-200 G. Maxwell,6-227 D. Warner,7-233 B. Haddin Did not bat: P. Cummins, X. Doherty Bowling C. Woakes 8 - 1 - 40 - 4 S. Finn 8 - 1 - 48 - 0 S. Broad 6.5 - 0 - 49 - 0 C. Jordan 6 - 0 - 33 - 1 M. Ali 9 - 0 - 45 - 1(w-1) R. Bopara 2 - 0 - 13 - 0 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Simon Fry TV umpire: John Ward Match referee: Andy Pycroft Result: Australia won by 3 wickets