Jan 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the first Triangular Series match between Australia and England on Friday in Sydney, Australia
England Innings
I. Bell lbw b Starc 0
M. Ali c Maxwell b Faulkner 22
J. Taylor lbw b Starc 0
J. Root c Watson b Cummins 5
E. Morgan c Maxwell b Starc 121
R. Bopara c Maxwell b Doherty 13
J. Buttler c Warner b Faulkner 28
C. Woakes c Smith b Maxwell 8
C. Jordan c Maxwell b Faulkner 17
S. Broad not out 0
S. Finn b Starc 0
Extras (b-2 lb-3 nb-1 w-14) 20
Total (all out, 47.5 overs) 234
Fall of wickets: 1-0 I. Bell,2-0 J. Taylor,3-12 J. Root,4-33 M. Ali,5-69 R. Bopara,6-136 J. Buttler,7-168 C. Woakes,8-224 C. Jordan,9-234 E. Morgan,10-234 S. Finn
Bowling
M. Starc 8.5 - 0 - 42 - 4(w-1)
P. Cummins 9 - 1 - 42 - 1(nb-1 w-5)
S. Watson 4 - 0 - 23 - 0(w-1)
J. Faulkner 10 - 1 - 47 - 3(w-1)
G. Maxwell 6 - 0 - 37 - 1
X. Doherty 10 - 0 - 38 - 1(w-2)
Australia Innings
D. Warner c Bell b Woakes 127
A. Finch b Woakes 15
S. Watson c Woakes b Jordan 16
S. Smith b Ali 37
G. Bailey c Buttler b Woakes 10
G. Maxwell c Buttler b Woakes 0
B. Haddin run out (Bopara) 16
J. Faulkner not out 6
M. Starc not out 0
Extras (lb-7 w-1) 8
Total (for 7 wickets, 39.5 overs) 235
Fall of wickets: 1-33 A. Finch,2-71 S. Watson,3-158 S. Smith,4-199 G. Bailey,5-200 G. Maxwell,6-227 D. Warner,7-233 B. Haddin
Did not bat: P. Cummins, X. Doherty
Bowling
C. Woakes 8 - 1 - 40 - 4
S. Finn 8 - 1 - 48 - 0
S. Broad 6.5 - 0 - 49 - 0
C. Jordan 6 - 0 - 33 - 1
M. Ali 9 - 0 - 45 - 1(w-1)
R. Bopara 2 - 0 - 13 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
Umpire: Simon Fry
TV umpire: John Ward
Match referee: Andy Pycroft
Result: Australia won by 3 wickets