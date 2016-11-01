Nov 1 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the first Test between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka on Tuesday in Harare, Zimbabwe Sri Lanka 1st innings 537 (U. Tharanga 110no, K. Perera 110, K. Silva 94, D. Karunaratne 56, A. Gunaratne 54; G. Cremer 4-142) Zimbabwe 1st innings 373 (G. Cremer 102no, P. Moor 79) Sri Lanka 2nd innings (Overnight: 5-0) D. Karunaratne c&b Mpofu 110 K. Silva b Mumba 7 K. Perera c H. Masakadza b Waller 17 K. Mendis c Cremer b Mumba 19 U. Tharanga c Moor b Mumba 1 D. de Silva c Waller b Mumba 64 A. Gunaratne not out 16 D. Perera not out 1 Extras (b-6 lb-5 nb-1) 12 Total (for 6 wickets, 61.5 overs) 247 Fall of wickets: 1-17 K. Silva,2-72 K. Perera,3-111 K. Mendis,4-117 U. Tharanga,5-211 D. Karunaratne,6-241 D. de Silva To bat: R. Herath, S. Lakmal, L. Kumara Bowling C. Mpofu 16 - 2 - 42 - 1 G. Cremer 14 - 0 - 67 - 0(nb-1) C. Mumba 11.5 - 2 - 50 - 4 D. Tiripano 8 - 0 - 33 - 0 M. Waller 5 - 0 - 17 - 1 S. Williams 1 - 0 - 5 - 0 H. Masakadza 6 - 1 - 22 - 0 Referees Umpire: Simon Fry Umpire: Ian Gould TV umpire: Jeremiah Matibiri Match referee: Chris Broad