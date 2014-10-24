Oct 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between New Zealand and South Africa on Friday in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand South Africa Innings H. Amla b Southee 119 Q. de Kock b McClenaghan 26 F. du Plessis c Ronchi b Neesham 67 A. de Villiers c Ronchi b Southee 37 J. Duminy lbw b Boult 19 D. Miller b Anderson 7 R. Rossouw c Guptill b Boult 0 V. Philander c Brownlie b McClenaghan 1 D. Steyn c Ronchi b Anderson 0 M. Morkel not out 0 I. Tahir not out 0 Extras (nb-2 w-4) 6 Total (for 9 wickets, 50 overs) 282 Fall of wickets: 1-56 Q. de Kock,2-169 F. du Plessis,3-235 A. de Villiers,4-257 H. Amla,5-279 J. Duminy,6-279 R. Rossouw,7-282 V. Philander,8-282 D. Steyn,9-282 D. Miller Bowling T. Boult 10 - 0 - 70 - 2(w-3) T. Southee 10 - 1 - 50 - 2 M. McClenaghan 10 - 0 - 49 - 2(nb-2 w-1) C. Anderson 4 - 1 - 30 - 2 D. Vettori 10 - 0 - 41 - 0 J. Neesham 4 - 0 - 32 - 1 M. Guptill 2 - 0 - 10 - 0 New Zealand Innings M. Guptill c Rossouw b Philander 11 J. Neesham b M. Morkel 10 D. Brownlie b Steyn 20 T. Latham c Amla b de Villiers 16 B. McCullum lbw b Tahir 12 C. Anderson c Miller b Steyn 1 L. Ronchi c du Plessis b Philander 79 D. Vettori b Duminy 1 T. Southee b Tahir 5 T. Boult b de Villiers 10 M. McClenaghan not out 34 Extras (lb-3 nb-1 w-7) 11 Total (all out, 46.3 overs) 210 Fall of wickets: 1-25 M. Guptill,2-29 J. Neesham,3-61 T. Latham,4-65 D. Brownlie,5-69 C. Anderson,6-90 B. McCullum,7-95 D. Vettori,8-104 T. Southee,9-134 T. Boult,10-210 L. Ronchi Bowling D. Steyn 9 - 1 - 35 - 2(w-1) V. Philander 7.3 - 0 - 27 - 2(nb-1) M. Morkel 9 - 1 - 44 - 1(w-2) J. Duminy 7 - 0 - 41 - 1(w-1) A. de Villiers 6 - 0 - 28 - 2(w-2) I. Tahir 8 - 0 - 32 - 2(w-1) Referees Umpire: Steve Davis Umpire: Derek Walker TV umpire: Rod Tucker Match referee: Roshan Mahanama Result: South Africa won by 72 runs