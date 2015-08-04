Aug 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between Zimbabwe and New Zealand on Tuesday in Harare, Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe Innings
H. Masakadza c Latham b McClenaghan 0
C. Chibhabha st Ronchi b Sodhi 42
C. Ervine b Elliott 12
R. Chakabva lbw b Sodhi 2
E. Chigumbura c Taylor b Elliott 5
S. Williams run out (Guptill) 26
S. Raza not out 100
G. Cremer c B. McCullum b Sodhi 5
P. Utseya c Ronchi b B. McCullum 0
T. Panyangara run out (Elliott, Ronchi) 33
Extras (lb-1 nb-1 w-8) 10
Total (for 9 wickets, 50 overs) 235
Fall of wickets: 1-3 H. Masakadza,2-42 C. Ervine,3-49 R. Chakabva,4-54 E. Chigumbura,5-68 C. Chibhabha,6-128 S. Williams,7-137 G. Cremer,8-146 P. Utseya,9-235 T. Panyangara
Did not bat: C. Mpofu
Bowling
M. Henry 8 - 2 - 45 - 0(w-3)
B. McCullum 10 - 0 - 38 - 1(w-2)
M. McClenaghan 10 - 1 - 55 - 1(nb-1 w-3)
G. Elliott 6 - 0 - 27 - 2
I. Sodhi 10 - 0 - 38 - 3
K. Williamson 6 - 0 - 31 - 0
New Zealand Innings
M. Guptill not out 116
T. Latham not out 110
Extras (lb-1 w-9) 10
Total (for no loss, 42.2 overs) 236
Fall of wickets:
Did not bat: K. Williamson, R. Taylor, G. Elliott, C. Munro, L. Ronchi, B. McCullum, M. Henry, M. McClenaghan, I. Sodhi
Bowling
C. Mpofu 7 - 1 - 37 - 0
T. Panyangara 6 - 0 - 30 - 0
S. Williams 5.2 - 0 - 36 - 0(w-5)
G. Cremer 10 - 0 - 60 - 0(w-1)
P. Utseya 10 - 0 - 46 - 0(w-1)
S. Raza 2 - 0 - 17 - 0(w-2)
H. Masakadza 2 - 0 - 9 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Richard Illingworth
Umpire: Jeremiah Matibiri
TV umpire: Langton Rusere
Match referee: David Boon
Result: New Zealand won by 10 wickets