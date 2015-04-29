Cricket-India to participate in Champions Trophy - BCCI
NEW DELHI, May 7 India will participate in next month's Champions Trophy in England and Wales, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said after a special general meeting on Sunday.
April 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the first Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan on Wednesday in Khulna, Bangladesh Bangladesh 1st innings (Overnight: 236-4) T. Iqbal c Az. Ali b Shah 25 I. Kayes c&b Hafeez 51 M. Haque lbw b Babar 80 Mahmudullah c S. Ahmed b Riaz 49 S. Al Hasan c Shafiq b Babar 25 M. Rahim c Misbah-ul-Haq b Shah 32 S. Sarkar c Shafiq b Hafeez 33 S. Hom not out 12 T. Islam b Shah 1 M. Shahid c Misbah-ul-Haq b Riaz 10 R. Hossain c S. Ahmed b Riaz 2 Extras (lb-5 nb-7) 12 Total (all out, 120 overs) 332 Fall of wickets: 1-52 T. Iqbal,2-92 I. Kayes,3-187 Mahmudullah,4-236 M. Haque,5-243 S. Al Hasan,6-305 S. Sarkar,7-310 M. Rahim,8-312 T. Islam,9-329 M. Shahid,10-332 R. Hossain Bowling J. Khan 16 - 2 - 40 - 0(nb-2) W. Riaz 26 - 7 - 55 - 3(nb-1) M. Hafeez 18 - 5 - 47 - 2 Z. Babar 32 - 3 - 99 - 2 Y. Shah 28 - 4 - 86 - 3 Pakistan 1st innings M. Hafeez not out 137 S. Aslam c Rahim b T. Islam 20 Az. Ali not out 65 Extras (lb-2 nb-3) 5 Total (for 1 wickets, 58 overs) 227 Fall of wickets: 1-50 S. Aslam To bat: Y. Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq, A. Shafiq, S. Ahmed, W. Riaz, Y. Shah, J. Khan, Z. Babar Bowling R. Hossain 11 - 0 - 50 - 0(nb-2) M. Shahid 7 - 0 - 29 - 0(nb-1) T. Islam 16 - 2 - 43 - 1 S. Hom 8 - 0 - 34 - 0 S. Al Hasan 12 - 0 - 57 - 0 Mahmudullah 2 - 0 - 9 - 0 S. Sarkar 1 - 0 - 2 - 0 M. Haque 1 - 0 - 1 - 0 Referees Umpire: Nigel Llong Umpire: Ranmore Martinesz TV umpire: Sharfuddoula Match referee: Jeff Crowe
COLOMBO, May 6 Former batsman Aravinda de Silva will withdraw from his role as chairman of the cricket committee at Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) at the end of next month due to personal reasons.