Oct 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the first Test between Pakistan and Australia on Friday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates Pakistan 1st innings 454 (S. Ahmed 109, Y. Khan 106, A. Shafiq 89, Misbah-ul-Haq 69, A. Ali 53) Australia 1st innings (Overnight: 113-0) C. Rogers b R. Ali 38 D. Warner b Shah 133 A. Doolan run out (R. Ali) 5 M. Clarke c Az. Ali b Babar 2 S. Smith c Hafeez b Shah 22 M. Marsh lbw b Babar 27 B. Haddin b I. Khan 22 M. Johnson c sub b R. Ali 37 P. Siddle lbw b Hafeez 0 S. O'Keefe c Misbah-ul-Haq b Shah 6 N. Lyon not out 4 Extras (b-4 lb-2 nb-1) 7 Total (all out, 103.1 overs) 303 Fall of wickets: 1-128 C. Rogers,2-151 A. Doolan,3-158 M. Clarke,4-206 S. Smith,5-207 D. Warner,6-249 B. Haddin,7-262 M. Marsh,8-267 P. Siddle,9-299 M. Johnson,10-303 S. O'Keefe Bowling R. Ali 19 - 0 - 55 - 2 M. Hafeez 25.4 - 5 - 54 - 1 I. Khan 15 - 3 - 41 - 1 Z. Babar 27 - 2 - 81 - 2 Y. Shah 16.3 - 1 - 66 - 3(nb-1) Pakistan 2nd innings A. Shehzad not out 22 Az. Ali not out 16 Extras 0 Total (for no loss, 13 overs) 38 Fall of wickets: To bat: M. Hafeez, Y. Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq, A. Shafiq, S. Ahmed, Z. Babar, Y. Shah, R. Ali, I. Khan Bowling M. Johnson 3 - 1 - 9 - 0 P. Siddle 3 - 1 - 8 - 0 N. Lyon 5 - 0 - 15 - 0 S. O'Keefe 2 - 1 - 6 - 0 Referees Umpire: Marais Erasmus Umpire: Richard Kettleborough TV umpire: Nigel Llong Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle