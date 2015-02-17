Feb 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the sixth World Cup match between New Zealand and Scotland on Tuesday in Dunedin, New Zealand Scotland Innings K. Coetzer c Elliott b Southee 1 C. MacLeod lbw b Boult 0 H. Gardiner lbw b Boult 0 M. Machan c B. McCullum b Anderson 56 P. Mommsen lbw b Southee 0 R. Berrington c Milne b Anderson 50 M. Cross c Ronchi b Anderson 14 J. Davey not out 11 R. Taylor st Ronchi b Vettori 4 M. Haq c Taylor b Vettori 0 I. Wardlaw lbw b Vettori 0 Extras (b-1 w-5) 6 Total (all out, 36.2 overs) 142 Fall of wickets: 1-1 C. MacLeod,2-1 H. Gardiner,3-12 K. Coetzer,4-12 P. Mommsen,5-109 M. Machan,6-117 R. Berrington,7-129 M. Cross,8-136 R. Taylor,9-142 M. Haq,10-142 I. Wardlaw Bowling T. Southee 8 - 3 - 35 - 2 T. Boult 6 - 1 - 21 - 2(w-4) A. Milne 7 - 0 - 32 - 0(w-1) D. Vettori 8.2 - 1 - 24 - 3 G. Elliott 2 - 0 - 11 - 0 C. Anderson 5 - 1 - 18 - 3 New Zealand Innings M. Guptill c Cross b Wardlaw 17 B. McCullum c Cross b Wardlaw 15 K. Williamson c Cross b Davey 38 R. Taylor c Taylor b Khan 9 G. Elliott c Cross b Wardlaw 29 C. Anderson c Wardlaw b Davey 11 L. Ronchi c Gardiner b Davey 12 D. Vettori not out 8 A. Milne not out 1 Extras (lb-1 w-5) 6 Total (for 7 wickets, 24.5 overs) 146 Fall of wickets: 1-18 M. Guptill,2-48 B. McCullum,3-66 R. Taylor,4-106 K. Williamson,5-117 G. Elliott,6-133 C. Anderson,7-137 L. Ronchi Did not bat: T. Southee, T. Boult Bowling I. Wardlaw 9.5 - 0 - 57 - 3(w-1) R. Taylor 4 - 0 - 27 - 0(w-2) J. Davey 7 - 0 - 40 - 3(w-2) M. Haq 4 - 0 - 21 - 1 Referees Umpire: Simon Fry Umpire: Nigel Llong TV umpire: Marais Erasmus Match referee: David Boon Result: New Zealand won by 3 wickets