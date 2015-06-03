June 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the first Test between West Indies and Australia on Wednesday in Roseau, Dominica West Indies 1st innings K. Brathwaite c Haddin b Hazlewood 10 S. Hope c S. Marsh b Johnson 36 Da. Bravo c Clarke b Lyon 19 S. Dowrich b Hazlewood 15 M. Samuels c Hazlewood b Starc 7 J. Blackwood c Clarke b Hazlewood 2 D. Ramdin b Johnson 19 J. Holder c S. Marsh b Starc 21 J. Taylor c Voges b Smith 6 D. Bishoo not out 9 S. Gabriel c Clarke b Johnson 2 Extras (nb-1 w-1) 2 Total (all out, 53.5 overs) 148 Fall of wickets: 1-23 K. Brathwaite,2-63 Da. Bravo,3-75 S. Hope,4-85 S. Dowrich,5-87 J. Blackwood,6-91 M. Samuels,7-121 D. Ramdin,8-133 J. Holder,9-144 J. Taylor,10-148 S. Gabriel Bowling M. Johnson 13.5 - 2 - 34 - 3(nb-1) J. Hazlewood 15 - 7 - 33 - 3(w-1) M. Starc 15 - 5 - 48 - 2 N. Lyon 6 - 1 - 20 - 1 S. Watson 3 - 1 - 11 - 0 S. Smith 1 - 0 - 2 - 1 Australia 1st innings D. Warner c Blackwood b Taylor 8 S. Marsh c Da. Bravo b Holder 19 S. Smith not out 17 M. Clarke c Ramdin b Bishoo 18 A. Voges not out 20 Extras (nb-3) 3 Total (for 3 wickets, 30 overs) 85 Fall of wickets: 1-13 D. Warner,2-38 S. Marsh,3-61 M. Clarke To bat: S. Watson, B. Haddin, M. Johnson, M. Starc, N. Lyon, J. Hazlewood Bowling J. Taylor 8 - 0 - 19 - 1(nb-1) S. Gabriel 6 - 1 - 20 - 0(nb-2) J. Holder 7 - 2 - 14 - 1 D. Bishoo 9 - 1 - 32 - 1 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Richard Kettleborough TV umpire: Ian Gould Match referee: Roshan Mahanama