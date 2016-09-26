Sept 26 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the first Test between India and New Zealand on Monday in Kanpur, India India 1st innings 318 (M. Vijay 65, C. Pujara 62) New Zealand 1st innings 262 (K. Williamson 75, T. Latham 58; R. Jadeja 5-73, R. Ashwin 4-93) India 2nd innings 377 for 5 decl (C. Pujara 78, M. Vijay 76, R. Sharma 68no, R. Jadeja 50no) New Zealand 2nd innings (Overnight: 93-4; Target: 434 runs) T. Latham lbw b R. Ashwin 2 M. Guptill c Vijay b R. Ashwin 0 K. Williamson lbw b R. Ashwin 25 R. Taylor run out (U. Yadav) 17 L. Ronchi c R. Ashwin b Jadeja 80 M. Santner c Ro. Sharma b R. Ashwin 71 B. Watling lbw b Shami 18 M. Craig b Shami 1 I. Sodhi b R. Ashwin 17 T. Boult not out 2 N. Wagner lbw b R. Ashwin 0 Extras (lb-2 nb-1) 3 Total (all out, 87.3 overs) 236 Fall of wickets: 1-2 M. Guptill,2-3 T. Latham,3-43 K. Williamson,4-56 R. Taylor,5-158 L. Ronchi,6-194 B. Watling,7-196 M. Craig,8-223 M. Santner,9-236 I. Sodhi,10-236 N. Wagner Bowling M. Shami 8 - 2 - 18 - 2 R. Ashwin 35.3 - 5 - 132 - 6 R. Jadeja 34 - 17 - 58 - 1(nb-1) U. Yadav 8 - 1 - 23 - 0 M. Vijay 2 - 0 - 3 - 0 Referees Umpire: Richard Kettleborough Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Anil Chaudhary Match referee: David Boon Result: India won by 197 runs