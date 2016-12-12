Dec 12 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the fourth Test between India and England on Monday in Mumbai, India England 1st innings 400 (K. Jennings 112, J. Buttler 76, M. Ali 50; R. Ashwin 6-112, R. Jadeja 4-109) India 1st innings 631 (V. Kohli 235, M. Vijay 136, J. Yadav 104; A. Rashid 4-192) England 2nd innings (Overnight: 182-6) A. Cook lbw b Jadeja 18 K. Jennings lbw b B. Kumar 0 J. Root lbw b Yadav 77 M. Ali c Vijay b Jadeja 0 J. Bairstow lbw b R. Ashwin 51 B. Stokes c Vijay b R. Ashwin 18 J. Ball c P. Patel b R. Ashwin 2 J. Buttler not out 6 C. Woakes b R. Ashwin 0 A. Rashid c Rahul b R. Ashwin 2 J. Anderson c U. Yadav b R. Ashwin 2 Extras (b-15 lb-2 nb-2) 19 Total (all out, 55.3 overs) 195 Fall of wickets: 1-1 K. Jennings,2-43 A. Cook,3-49 M. Ali,4-141 J. Root,5-180 B. Stokes,6-182 J. Ball,7-185 J. Bairstow,8-189 C. Woakes,9-193 A. Rashid,10-195 J. Anderson Bowling B. Kumar 4 - 1 - 11 - 1 U. Yadav 3 - 0 - 10 - 0 R. Jadeja 22 - 3 - 63 - 2(nb-1) R. Ashwin 20.3 - 3 - 55 - 6 J. Yadav 6 - 0 - 39 - 1(nb-1) Referees Umpire: Bruce Oxenford Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Marais Erasmus Match referee: Jeff Crowe Result: India won by an innings and 36 runs