Jan 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the third One Day International between New Zealand and Sri Lanka on Saturday in Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand Innings M. Guptill not out 66 B. McCullum c N. Kulasekara b Mathews 28 T. Latham b Mathews 42 R. Taylor lbw b Mathews 3 Extras (lb-5 w-1) 6 Total (for 3 wickets, 28.5 overs) 145 Fall of wickets: 1-40 B. McCullum,2-139 T. Latham,3-145 R. Taylor Did not bat: D. Vettori, L. Ronchi, C. Anderson, N. McCullum, T. Southee, M. Henry, M. McClenaghan Bowling N. Kulasekara 6 - 0 - 35 - 0 D. Prasad 6 - 0 - 30 - 0 A. Mathews 6.5 - 2 - 21 - 3 S. Senanayake 7 - 0 - 30 - 0(w-1) T. Perera 3 - 0 - 24 - 0 Referees Umpire: Billy Bowden Umpire: Nigel Llong TV umpire: Ian Gould Match referee: Javagal Srinath Result: No result