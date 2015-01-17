Jan 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the third One Day International between New Zealand and Sri Lanka on Saturday in Auckland, New Zealand
New Zealand Innings
M. Guptill not out 66
B. McCullum c N. Kulasekara b Mathews 28
T. Latham b Mathews 42
R. Taylor lbw b Mathews 3
Extras (lb-5 w-1) 6
Total (for 3 wickets, 28.5 overs) 145
Fall of wickets: 1-40 B. McCullum,2-139 T. Latham,3-145 R. Taylor
Did not bat: D. Vettori, L. Ronchi, C. Anderson, N. McCullum, T. Southee, M. Henry, M. McClenaghan
Bowling
N. Kulasekara 6 - 0 - 35 - 0
D. Prasad 6 - 0 - 30 - 0
A. Mathews 6.5 - 2 - 21 - 3
S. Senanayake 7 - 0 - 30 - 0(w-1)
T. Perera 3 - 0 - 24 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Billy Bowden
Umpire: Nigel Llong
TV umpire: Ian Gould
Match referee: Javagal Srinath
Result: No result