June 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the first Test between West Indies and Australia on Thursday in Roseau, Dominica
West Indies 1st innings 148
Australia 1st innings (Overnight: 85-3)
D. Warner c Blackwood b Taylor 8
S. Marsh c Da. Bravo b Holder 19
S. Smith st Ramdin b Bishoo 25
M. Clarke c Ramdin b Bishoo 18
A. Voges not out 130
S. Watson c Holder b Bishoo 11
B. Haddin b Bishoo 8
M. Johnson c Samuels b Bishoo 20
M. Starc b Bishoo 0
N. Lyon lbw b Gabriel 22
J. Hazlewood b Samuels 39
Extras (b-9 lb-3 nb-5 w-1) 18
Total (all out, 107 overs) 318
Fall of wickets: 1-13 D. Warner,2-38 S. Marsh,3-61 M. Clarke,4-97 S. Smith,5-112 S. Watson,6-126 B. Haddin,7-178 M. Johnson,8-178 M. Starc,9-221 N. Lyon,10-318 J. Hazlewood
Bowling
J. Taylor 20 - 0 - 72 - 1(nb-3)
S. Gabriel 15 - 3 - 38 - 1(nb-2 w-1)
J. Holder 14 - 3 - 30 - 1
D. Bishoo 33 - 10 - 80 - 6
M. Samuels 22 - 2 - 71 - 1
J. Blackwood 3 - 0 - 15 - 0
West Indies 2nd innings
K. Brathwaite b Starc 15
S. Hope c Clarke b Johnson 2
Da. Bravo not out 3
S. Dowrich not out 1
Extras (lb-4) 4
Total (for 2 wickets, 11 overs) 25
Fall of wickets: 1-21 S. Hope,2-21 K. Brathwaite
To bat: M. Samuels, J. Blackwood, D. Ramdin, J. Holder, J. Taylor, D. Bishoo, S. Gabriel
Bowling
M. Johnson 3 - 0 - 11 - 1
M. Starc 3 - 1 - 6 - 1
J. Hazlewood 3 - 1 - 4 - 0
N. Lyon 2 - 2 - 0 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Aleem Dar
Umpire: Richard Kettleborough
TV umpire: Ian Gould
Match referee: Roshan Mahanama