Aug 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between Zimbabwe and South Africa on Tuesday in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe South Africa Innings Q. de Kock c Chigumbura b Nyumbu 38 H. Amla b Nyumbu 15 F. du Plessis c Chigumbura b Utseya 55 A. de Villiers run out (Mutumbami) 1 J. Duminy b Utseya 36 D. Miller lbw b Vitori 45 R. McLaren c Chigumbura b Vitori 4 W. Parnell c Williams b Madziva 24 K. Abbott c Raza b Williams 23 A. Phangiso c Nyumbu b Williams 2 I. Tahir not out 0 Extras (lb-7 w-7) 14 Total (all out, 49.4 overs) 257 Fall of wickets: 1-47 H. Amla,2-59 Q. de Kock,3-60 A. de Villiers,4-129 J. Duminy,5-169 F. du Plessis,6-204 D. Miller,7-211 R. McLaren,8-252 W. Parnell,9-257 K. Abbott,10-257 A. Phangiso Bowling B. Vitori 9 - 0 - 57 - 2(w-2) P. Utseya 10 - 1 - 39 - 2(w-2) N. Madziva 5 - 0 - 27 - 1 J. Nyumbu 10 - 0 - 44 - 2 L. Jongwe 2 - 0 - 20 - 0(w-2) S. Raza 2 - 0 - 15 - 0 S. Williams 9.4 - 0 - 37 - 2 E. Chigumbura 2 - 0 - 11 - 0 Zimbabwe Innings H. Masakadza b Parnell 7 R. Mutumbami lbw b Phangiso 12 S. Raza b McLaren 0 B. Taylor c Miller b Duminy 14 S. Williams c Parnell b McLaren 55 E. Chigumbura c Duminy b Parnell 7 L. Jongwe c Amla b McLaren 6 P. Utseya lbw b Parnell 15 N. Madziva b Tahir 25 J. Nyumbu c de Kock b Tahir 18 B. Vitori not out 20 Extras (b-2 lb-8 nb-1 w-6) 17 Total (all out, 49.1 overs) 196 Fall of wickets: 1-21 R. Mutumbami,2-21 H. Masakadza,3-26 S. Raza,4-45 B. Taylor,5-59 E. Chigumbura,6-88 L. Jongwe,7-114 S. Williams,8-134 P. Utseya,9-175 N. Madziva,10-196 J. Nyumbu Bowling K. Abbott 8 - 2 - 19 - 0 W. Parnell 9 - 2 - 28 - 3(nb-1 w-4) A. Phangiso 8 - 2 - 34 - 1 R. McLaren 8 - 0 - 21 - 3(w-2) J. Duminy 7 - 0 - 58 - 1 I. Tahir 9.1 - 1 - 26 - 2 Referees Umpire: Owen Chirombe Umpire: Chris Gaffaney TV umpire: Russell Tiffin Match referee: Roshan Mahanama Result: South Africa won by 61 runs