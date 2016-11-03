Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
Nov 3 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the first Test between Australia and South Africa on Thursday in Perth, Australia South Africa 1st innings S. Cook c M. Marsh b Starc 0 D. Elgar c Nevill b Hazlewood 12 H. Amla c Smith b Hazlewood 0 J. Duminy c Nevill b Siddle 11 F. du Plessis c Voges b Starc 37 T. Bavuma c S. Marsh b Lyon 51 Q. de Kock c S. Marsh b Hazlewood 84 V. Philander b Starc 10 K. Maharaj c Warner b Lyon 16 K. Rabada not out 11 D. Steyn b Starc 4 Extras (b-4 w-2) 6 Total (all out, 63.4 overs) 242 Fall of wickets: 1-0 S. Cook,2-5 H. Amla,3-20 D. Elgar,4-32 J. Duminy,5-81 F. du Plessis,6-152 T. Bavuma,7-175 V. Philander,8-223 K. Maharaj,9-227 Q. de Kock,10-242 D. Steyn Bowling M. Starc 18.4 - 2 - 71 - 4(w-2) J. Hazlewood 17 - 2 - 70 - 3 P. Siddle 12 - 3 - 36 - 1 M. Marsh 6 - 1 - 23 - 0 N. Lyon 10 - 1 - 38 - 2 Australia 1st innings D. Warner not out 73 S. Marsh not out 29 Extras (nb-3) 3 Total (for no loss, 21 overs) 105 Fall of wickets: To bat: U. Khawaja, S. Smith, A. Voges, M. Marsh, P. Nevill, M. Starc, P. Siddle, J. Hazlewood, N. Lyon Bowling D. Steyn 6 - 2 - 34 - 0 V. Philander 7 - 1 - 26 - 0(nb-2) K. Rabada 6 - 0 - 29 - 0(nb-1) K. Maharaj 2 - 0 - 16 - 0 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Nigel Llong TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough Match referee: Andy Pycroft
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.