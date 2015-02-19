Feb 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the World Cup match between United Arab Emirates and Zimbabwe on Thursday in Nelson, New Zealand
United Arab Emirates Innings
A. Ali c Ervine b Chatara 7
A. Berenger c Taylor b Mire 22
K. Chandran c Chigumbura b Mire 34
K. Khan c Williams b Chatara 45
S. Patil c Chakabva b Williams 32
S. Anwar c Ervine b Williams 67
R. Mustafa c Taylor b Chatara 4
A. Javed not out 25
M. Naveed not out 23
Extras (b-4 lb-6 nb-1 w-15) 26
Total (for 7 wickets, 50 overs) 285
Fall of wickets: 1-26 A. Ali,2-40 A. Berenger,3-122 K. Chandran,4-134 K. Khan,5-216 S. Patil,6-230 R. Mustafa,7-232 S. Anwar
Did not bat: M. Tauqir, N. Aziz
Bowling
T. Panyangara 9 - 0 - 66 - 0(w-5)
T. Chatara 10 - 1 - 42 - 3(nb-1 w-3)
S. Mire 8 - 0 - 39 - 2
T. Kamungozi 10 - 0 - 53 - 0
E. Chigumbura 1 - 0 - 12 - 0(w-2)
S. Williams 8 - 0 - 43 - 2(w-1)
S. Raza 3 - 0 - 11 - 0
H. Masakadza 1 - 0 - 9 - 0
Zimbabwe Innings
S. Raza c Chandran b Tauqir 46
R. Chakabva hit wkt b Tauqir 35
H. Masakadza lbw b Javed 1
B. Taylor lbw b Aziz 47
S. Williams not out 76
S. Mire c Patil b Naveed 9
C. Ervine c&b Chandran 42
E. Chigumbura not out 14
Extras (lb-6 w-10) 16
Total (for 6 wickets, 48 overs) 286
Fall of wickets: 1-64 S. Raza,2-72 H. Masakadza,3-112 R. Chakabva,4-144 B. Taylor,5-167 S. Mire,6-250 C. Ervine
Did not bat: T. Panyangara, T. Chatara, T. Kamungozi
Bowling
M. Naveed 10 - 1 - 60 - 1(w-4)
A. Javed 9 - 0 - 49 - 1(w-5)
N. Aziz 10 - 0 - 53 - 1
M. Tauqir 9 - 0 - 51 - 2(w-1)
K. Chandran 9 - 0 - 59 - 1
R. Mustafa 1 - 0 - 8 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Johan Cloete
Umpire: Chris Gaffaney
TV umpire: Richard Illingworth
Match referee: Chris Broad
Result: Zimbabwe won by 4 wickets