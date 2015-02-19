Feb 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the World Cup match between United Arab Emirates and Zimbabwe on Thursday in Nelson, New Zealand United Arab Emirates Innings A. Ali c Ervine b Chatara 7 A. Berenger c Taylor b Mire 22 K. Chandran c Chigumbura b Mire 34 K. Khan c Williams b Chatara 45 S. Patil c Chakabva b Williams 32 S. Anwar c Ervine b Williams 67 R. Mustafa c Taylor b Chatara 4 A. Javed not out 25 M. Naveed not out 23 Extras (b-4 lb-6 nb-1 w-15) 26 Total (for 7 wickets, 50 overs) 285 Fall of wickets: 1-26 A. Ali,2-40 A. Berenger,3-122 K. Chandran,4-134 K. Khan,5-216 S. Patil,6-230 R. Mustafa,7-232 S. Anwar Did not bat: M. Tauqir, N. Aziz Bowling T. Panyangara 9 - 0 - 66 - 0(w-5) T. Chatara 10 - 1 - 42 - 3(nb-1 w-3) S. Mire 8 - 0 - 39 - 2 T. Kamungozi 10 - 0 - 53 - 0 E. Chigumbura 1 - 0 - 12 - 0(w-2) S. Williams 8 - 0 - 43 - 2(w-1) S. Raza 3 - 0 - 11 - 0 H. Masakadza 1 - 0 - 9 - 0 Zimbabwe Innings S. Raza c Chandran b Tauqir 46 R. Chakabva hit wkt b Tauqir 35 H. Masakadza lbw b Javed 1 B. Taylor lbw b Aziz 47 S. Williams not out 76 S. Mire c Patil b Naveed 9 C. Ervine c&b Chandran 42 E. Chigumbura not out 14 Extras (lb-6 w-10) 16 Total (for 6 wickets, 48 overs) 286 Fall of wickets: 1-64 S. Raza,2-72 H. Masakadza,3-112 R. Chakabva,4-144 B. Taylor,5-167 S. Mire,6-250 C. Ervine Did not bat: T. Panyangara, T. Chatara, T. Kamungozi Bowling M. Naveed 10 - 1 - 60 - 1(w-4) A. Javed 9 - 0 - 49 - 1(w-5) N. Aziz 10 - 0 - 53 - 1 M. Tauqir 9 - 0 - 51 - 2(w-1) K. Chandran 9 - 0 - 59 - 1 R. Mustafa 1 - 0 - 8 - 0 Referees Umpire: Johan Cloete Umpire: Chris Gaffaney TV umpire: Richard Illingworth Match referee: Chris Broad Result: Zimbabwe won by 4 wickets