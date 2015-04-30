April 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the first Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan on Thursday in Khulna, Bangladesh
Bangladesh 1st innings 332 (M. Haque 80, I. Kayes 51)
Pakistan 1st innings (Overnight: 227-1)
M. Hafeez c Mahmudullah b Hom 224
S. Aslam c Rahim b T. Islam 20
Az. Ali b Hom 83
Y. Khan b T. Islam 33
Misbah-ul-Haq c R. Hossain b T. Islam 59
A. Shafiq not out 51
S. Ahmed not out 51
Extras (b-5 lb-4 nb-4 w-3) 16
Total (for 5 wickets, 148 overs) 537
Fall of wickets: 1-50 S. Aslam,2-277 Az. Ali,3-339 Y. Khan,4-402 M. Hafeez,5-468 Misbah-ul-Haq
To bat: W. Riaz, Y. Shah, J. Khan, Z. Babar
Bowling
R. Hossain 22 - 3 - 82 - 0(nb-3)
M. Shahid 17 - 4 - 51 - 0(nb-1)
T. Islam 36 - 3 - 116 - 3
S. Hom 32 - 1 - 112 - 2(w-2)
S. Al Hasan 31 - 3 - 122 - 0
Mahmudullah 4 - 0 - 30 - 0
S. Sarkar 1 - 0 - 2 - 0
M. Haque 5 - 0 - 13 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Nigel Llong
Umpire: Ranmore Martinesz
TV umpire: Sharfuddoula
Match referee: Jeff Crowe