March 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the World Cup match between New Zealand and South Africa on Tuesday in Auckland, New Zealand South Africa Innings H. Amla b Boult 10 Q. de Kock c Southee b Boult 14 F. du Plessis c Ronchi b Anderson 82 R. Rossouw c Guptill b Anderson 39 A. de Villiers not out 65 D. Miller c Ronchi b Anderson 49 J. Duminy not out 8 Extras (b-1 w-13) 14 Total (for 5 wickets, 43 overs) 281 Fall of wickets: 1-21 H. Amla,2-31 Q. de Kock,3-114 R. Rossouw,4-217 F. du Plessis,5-272 D. Miller Did not bat: V. Philander, D. Steyn, M. Morkel, I. Tahir Bowling T. Southee 9 - 1 - 55 - 0(w-1) T. Boult 9 - 0 - 53 - 2 M. Henry 8 - 2 - 40 - 0(w-1) D. Vettori 9 - 0 - 46 - 0(w-2) K. Williamson 1 - 0 - 5 - 0 G. Elliott 1 - 0 - 9 - 0 C. Anderson 6 - 0 - 72 - 3(w-5) New Zealand Innings (D/L Target: 299 off 43) M. Guptill run out (Amla, de Kock) 34 B. McCullum c Steyn b M. Morkel 59 K. Williamson b M. Morkel 6 R. Taylor c de Kock b Duminy 30 G. Elliott not out 84 C. Anderson c du Plessis b M. Morkel 58 L. Ronchi c Rossouw b Steyn 8 D. Vettori not out 7 Extras (b-6 lb-2 w-5) 13 Total (for 6 wickets, 42.5 overs) 299 Fall of wickets: 1-71 B. McCullum,2-81 K. Williamson,3-128 M. Guptill,4-149 R. Taylor,5-252 C. Anderson,6-269 L. Ronchi Did not bat: M. Henry, T. Southee, T. Boult Bowling D. Steyn 8.5 - 0 - 76 - 1(w-1) V. Philander 8 - 0 - 52 - 0 M. Morkel 9 - 0 - 59 - 3(w-1) I. Tahir 9 - 1 - 40 - 0(w-1) J. Duminy 5 - 0 - 43 - 1(w-2) A. de Villiers 3 - 0 - 21 - 0 Referees Umpire: Ian Gould Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Nigel Llong Match referee: David Boon Result: New Zealand won by 4 wickets (D/L Method)