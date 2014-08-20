Aug 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the first One Day International between West Indies and Bangladesh on Wednesday in St. George's, Grenada
Bangladesh Innings
T. Iqbal c Pollard b Holder 26
A. Haque lbw b Dw. Bravo 109
I. Kayes run out (Simmons, Ramdin) 9
Sh. Rahman c Ramdin b Dw. Bravo 8
M. Rahim c Narine b Gayle 12
M. Mahmudullah b Dw. Bravo 11
Nas. Hossain c Ramdin b Rampaul 26
S. Gazi run out (Gayle, Rampaul) 2
M. Mortaza c Pollard b Dw. Bravo 3
T. Ahmed not out 0
Extras (lb-2 nb-1 w-8) 11
Total (for 9 wickets, 50 overs) 217
Fall of wickets: 1-41 T. Iqbal,2-69 I. Kayes,3-80 Sh. Rahman,4-117 M. Rahim,5-141 M. Mahmudullah,6-194 Nas. Hossain,7-201 S. Gazi,8-217 M. Mortaza,9-217 A. Haque
Did not bat: A. Hossain
Bowling
K. Roach 10 - 0 - 48 - 0(w-1)
R. Rampaul 10 - 1 - 48 - 1(w-3)
J. Holder 9 - 0 - 39 - 1(w-1)
Dw. Bravo 7 - 0 - 32 - 4(nb-1 w-3)
S. Narine 10 - 1 - 29 - 0
C. Gayle 4 - 0 - 19 - 1
West Indies Innings
C. Gayle c A. Hossain b Mortaza 3
K. Edwards b Mahmudullah 10
Da. Bravo c Rahim b A. Hossain 7
L. Simmons c Rahim b A. Hossain 0
D. Ramdin b Gazi 74
Dw. Bravo c Gazi b A. Hossain 5
K. Pollard c Mahmudullah b A. Hossain 89
J. Holder not out 22
S. Narine not out 3
Extras (lb-1 w-5) 6
Total (for 7 wickets, 39.4 overs) 219
Fall of wickets: 1-9 C. Gayle,2-20 Da. Bravo,3-20 K. Edwards,4-22 L. Simmons,5-34 Dw. Bravo,6-179 D. Ramdin,7-201 K. Pollard
Did not bat: R. Rampaul, K. Roach
Bowling
S. Gazi 9 - 1 - 46 - 1
M. Mortaza 8 - 2 - 22 - 1
M. Mahmudullah 4 - 0 - 20 - 1
A. Hossain 8.4 - 0 - 51 - 4
T. Ahmed 7 - 0 - 46 - 0(w-1)
Nas. Hossain 2 - 0 - 20 - 0
Sh. Rahman 1 - 0 - 13 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Richard Kettleborough
Umpire: Joel Wilson
TV umpire: Aleem Dar
Match referee: Jeff Crowe
Result: West Indies won by 3 wickets