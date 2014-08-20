Aug 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the first One Day International between West Indies and Bangladesh on Wednesday in St. George's, Grenada Bangladesh Innings T. Iqbal c Pollard b Holder 26 A. Haque lbw b Dw. Bravo 109 I. Kayes run out (Simmons, Ramdin) 9 Sh. Rahman c Ramdin b Dw. Bravo 8 M. Rahim c Narine b Gayle 12 M. Mahmudullah b Dw. Bravo 11 Nas. Hossain c Ramdin b Rampaul 26 S. Gazi run out (Gayle, Rampaul) 2 M. Mortaza c Pollard b Dw. Bravo 3 T. Ahmed not out 0 Extras (lb-2 nb-1 w-8) 11 Total (for 9 wickets, 50 overs) 217 Fall of wickets: 1-41 T. Iqbal,2-69 I. Kayes,3-80 Sh. Rahman,4-117 M. Rahim,5-141 M. Mahmudullah,6-194 Nas. Hossain,7-201 S. Gazi,8-217 M. Mortaza,9-217 A. Haque Did not bat: A. Hossain Bowling K. Roach 10 - 0 - 48 - 0(w-1) R. Rampaul 10 - 1 - 48 - 1(w-3) J. Holder 9 - 0 - 39 - 1(w-1) Dw. Bravo 7 - 0 - 32 - 4(nb-1 w-3) S. Narine 10 - 1 - 29 - 0 C. Gayle 4 - 0 - 19 - 1 West Indies Innings C. Gayle c A. Hossain b Mortaza 3 K. Edwards b Mahmudullah 10 Da. Bravo c Rahim b A. Hossain 7 L. Simmons c Rahim b A. Hossain 0 D. Ramdin b Gazi 74 Dw. Bravo c Gazi b A. Hossain 5 K. Pollard c Mahmudullah b A. Hossain 89 J. Holder not out 22 S. Narine not out 3 Extras (lb-1 w-5) 6 Total (for 7 wickets, 39.4 overs) 219 Fall of wickets: 1-9 C. Gayle,2-20 Da. Bravo,3-20 K. Edwards,4-22 L. Simmons,5-34 Dw. Bravo,6-179 D. Ramdin,7-201 K. Pollard Did not bat: R. Rampaul, K. Roach Bowling S. Gazi 9 - 1 - 46 - 1 M. Mortaza 8 - 2 - 22 - 1 M. Mahmudullah 4 - 0 - 20 - 1 A. Hossain 8.4 - 0 - 51 - 4 T. Ahmed 7 - 0 - 46 - 0(w-1) Nas. Hossain 2 - 0 - 20 - 0 Sh. Rahman 1 - 0 - 13 - 0 Referees Umpire: Richard Kettleborough Umpire: Joel Wilson TV umpire: Aleem Dar Match referee: Jeff Crowe Result: West Indies won by 3 wickets