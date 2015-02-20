Feb 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the World Cup match between New Zealand and England on Friday in Wellington, New Zealand
England Innings
I. Bell b Southee 8
M. Ali b Southee 20
G. Ballance c Williamson b Boult 10
J. Root c Vettori b Milne 46
E. Morgan c Milne b Vettori 17
J. Taylor b Southee 0
J. Buttler c Ronchi b Southee 3
C. Woakes b Southee 1
S. Broad c Vettori b Southee 4
S. Finn c Taylor b Southee 0
J. Anderson not out 1
Extras (lb-6 w-7) 13
Total (all out, 33.2 overs) 123
Fall of wickets: 1-18 I. Bell,2-36 M. Ali,3-57 G. Ballance,4-104 E. Morgan,5-104 J. Taylor,6-108 J. Buttler,7-110 C. Woakes,8-116 S. Broad,9-117 S. Finn,10-123 J. Root
Bowling
T. Southee 9 - 0 - 33 - 7(w-3)
T. Boult 10 - 2 - 32 - 1(w-1)
A. Milne 5.2 - 1 - 25 - 1(w-2)
D. Vettori 7 - 0 - 19 - 1
C. Anderson 2 - 0 - 8 - 0(w-1)
New Zealand Innings
M. Guptill b Woakes 22
B. McCullum b Woakes 77
K. Williamson not out 9
R. Taylor not out 5
Extras (lb-4 w-8) 12
Total (for 2 wickets, 12.2 overs) 125
Fall of wickets: 1-105 B. McCullum,2-112 M. Guptill
Did not bat: G. Elliott, C. Anderson, L. Ronchi, D. Vettori, A. Milne, T. Southee, T. Boult
Bowling
J. Anderson 5 - 0 - 37 - 0(w-3)
S. Broad 2.2 - 0 - 27 - 0(w-1)
S. Finn 2 - 0 - 49 - 0
C. Woakes 3 - 1 - 8 - 2
Referees
Umpire: Paul Reiffel
Umpire: Rod Tucker
TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford
Match referee: Roshan Mahanama
Result: New Zealand won by 8 wickets