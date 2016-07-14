July 14 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the first Test between England and Pakistan on Thursday in London, England
Pakistan 1st innings
M. Hafeez c Bairstow b Woakes 40
S. Masood c Bairstow b Woakes 7
Az. Ali lbw b Ball 7
Y. Khan c Ali b Broad 33
Misbah-ul-Haq not out 110
A. Shafiq c Bairstow b Woakes 73
R. Ali b Woakes 0
Extras (lb-9 nb-1 w-2) 12
Total (for 6 wickets, 87 overs) 282
Fall of wickets: 1-38 S. Masood,2-51 M. Hafeez,3-77 Az. Ali,4-134 Y. Khan,5-282 A. Shafiq,6-282 R. Ali
To bat: W. Riaz, M. Amir, S. Ahmed, Y. Shah
Bowling
S. Broad 21 - 9 - 44 - 1(w-1)
J. Ball 19 - 5 - 51 - 1(w-1)
C. Woakes 18 - 6 - 45 - 4
S. Finn 21 - 2 - 86 - 0
M. Ali 7 - 0 - 46 - 0(nb-1)
J. Vince 1 - 0 - 1 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
Umpire: Joel Wilson
TV umpire: Rod Tucker
Match referee: Richie Richardson