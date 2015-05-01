May 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the third and final Test between West Indies and England on Friday in Bridgetown, Barbados England 1st innings A. Cook c Ramdin b Samuels 105 J. Trott c Permaul b Gabriel 0 G. Ballance b Holder 18 I. Bell c&b Holder 0 J. Root c Ramdin b Permaul 33 M. Ali run out (Hope, Ramdin) 58 B. Stokes c Hope b Gabriel 22 J. Buttler not out 0 Extras (nb-3 w-1) 4 Total (for 7 wickets, 89.2 overs) 240 Fall of wickets: 1-0 J. Trott,2-38 G. Ballance,3-38 I. Bell,4-91 J. Root,5-189 M. Ali,6-233 B. Stokes,7-240 A. Cook To bat: C. Jordan, S. Broad, J. Anderson Bowling J. Taylor 15 - 7 - 33 - 0(nb-3) S. Gabriel 12 - 2 - 36 - 2(w-1) J. Holder 16 - 4 - 34 - 2 M. Samuels 26.2 - 5 - 51 - 1 V. Permaul 20 - 1 - 86 - 1 Referees Umpire: Billy Bowden Umpire: Bruce Oxenford TV umpire: Steve Davis Match referee: Andy Pycroft