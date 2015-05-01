May 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the third and final Test between West Indies and England on Friday in Bridgetown, Barbados
England 1st innings
A. Cook c Ramdin b Samuels 105
J. Trott c Permaul b Gabriel 0
G. Ballance b Holder 18
I. Bell c&b Holder 0
J. Root c Ramdin b Permaul 33
M. Ali run out (Hope, Ramdin) 58
B. Stokes c Hope b Gabriel 22
J. Buttler not out 0
Extras (nb-3 w-1) 4
Total (for 7 wickets, 89.2 overs) 240
Fall of wickets: 1-0 J. Trott,2-38 G. Ballance,3-38 I. Bell,4-91 J. Root,5-189 M. Ali,6-233 B. Stokes,7-240 A. Cook
To bat: C. Jordan, S. Broad, J. Anderson
Bowling
J. Taylor 15 - 7 - 33 - 0(nb-3)
S. Gabriel 12 - 2 - 36 - 2(w-1)
J. Holder 16 - 4 - 34 - 2
M. Samuels 26.2 - 5 - 51 - 1
V. Permaul 20 - 1 - 86 - 1
Referees
Umpire: Billy Bowden
Umpire: Bruce Oxenford
TV umpire: Steve Davis
Match referee: Andy Pycroft