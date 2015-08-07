Aug 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the third and final One Day International between Zimbabwe and New Zealand on Friday in Harare, Zimbabwe New Zealand Innings M. Guptill c H. Masakadza b Cremer 42 T. Latham c Cremer b Nyumbu 16 K. Williamson c Ervine b Nyumbu 90 C. Munro b Cremer 9 G. Elliott c Chigumbura b Cremer 36 J. Neesham not out 37 L. Ronchi c Madziva b Williams 7 N. McCullum not out 25 Extras (b-1 nb-2 w-8) 11 Total (for 6 wickets, 50 overs) 273 Fall of wickets: 1-44 T. Latham,2-100 M. Guptill,3-128 C. Munro,4-198 G. Elliott,5-202 K. Williamson,6-223 L. Ronchi Did not bat: M. McClenaghan, B. Wheeler, I. Sodhi Bowling T. Panyangara 9 - 1 - 53 - 0(nb-1 w-2) N. Madziva 6 - 0 - 41 - 0(w-1) J. Nyumbu 10 - 0 - 52 - 2(w-3) C. Chibhabha 4 - 0 - 20 - 0 G. Cremer 10 - 0 - 44 - 3 S. Raza 4 - 0 - 19 - 0 S. Williams 7 - 0 - 43 - 1(nb-1 w-2) Zimbabwe Innings H. Masakadza c Wheeler b Williamson 57 C. Chibhabha b McClenaghan 32 C. Ervine run out (Wheeler) 32 E. Chigumbura c Guptill b Sodhi 3 S. Williams c Guptill b Neesham 63 S. Raza c Neesham b Sodhi 5 R. Chakabva c&b N. McCullum 3 G. Cremer run out (Wheeler) 14 N. Madziva c Neesham b McClenaghan 2 T. Panyangara b McClenaghan 7 J. Nyumbu not out 1 Extras (lb-6 w-10) 16 Total (all out, 47.4 overs) 235 Fall of wickets: 1-97 C. Chibhabha,2-105 H. Masakadza,3-114 E. Chigumbura,4-159 C. Ervine,5-172 S. Raza,6-177 R. Chakabva,7-212 G. Cremer,8-224 S. Williams,9-232 T. Panyangara,10-235 N. Madziva Bowling B. Wheeler 9 - 1 - 34 - 0(w-3) N. McCullum 9 - 0 - 47 - 1 M. McClenaghan 8.4 - 0 - 36 - 3(w-3) J. Neesham 3 - 1 - 16 - 1(w-1) G. Elliott 5 - 0 - 26 - 0 I. Sodhi 10 - 0 - 47 - 2 K. Williamson 3 - 0 - 23 - 1(w-3) Referees Umpire: Richard Illingworth Umpire: Jeremiah Matibiri TV umpire: Russell Tiffin Match referee: David Boon Result: New Zealand won by 38 runs