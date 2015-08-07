Cricket-Aravinda de Silva to step down from Sri Lanka role
COLOMBO, May 6 Former batsman Aravinda de Silva will withdraw from his role as chairman of the cricket committee at Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) at the end of next month due to personal reasons.
Aug 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the third and final One Day International between Zimbabwe and New Zealand on Friday in Harare, Zimbabwe New Zealand Innings M. Guptill c H. Masakadza b Cremer 42 T. Latham c Cremer b Nyumbu 16 K. Williamson c Ervine b Nyumbu 90 C. Munro b Cremer 9 G. Elliott c Chigumbura b Cremer 36 J. Neesham not out 37 L. Ronchi c Madziva b Williams 7 N. McCullum not out 25 Extras (b-1 nb-2 w-8) 11 Total (for 6 wickets, 50 overs) 273 Fall of wickets: 1-44 T. Latham,2-100 M. Guptill,3-128 C. Munro,4-198 G. Elliott,5-202 K. Williamson,6-223 L. Ronchi Did not bat: M. McClenaghan, B. Wheeler, I. Sodhi Bowling T. Panyangara 9 - 1 - 53 - 0(nb-1 w-2) N. Madziva 6 - 0 - 41 - 0(w-1) J. Nyumbu 10 - 0 - 52 - 2(w-3) C. Chibhabha 4 - 0 - 20 - 0 G. Cremer 10 - 0 - 44 - 3 S. Raza 4 - 0 - 19 - 0 S. Williams 7 - 0 - 43 - 1(nb-1 w-2) Zimbabwe Innings H. Masakadza c Wheeler b Williamson 57 C. Chibhabha b McClenaghan 32 C. Ervine run out (Wheeler) 32 E. Chigumbura c Guptill b Sodhi 3 S. Williams c Guptill b Neesham 63 S. Raza c Neesham b Sodhi 5 R. Chakabva c&b N. McCullum 3 G. Cremer run out (Wheeler) 14 N. Madziva c Neesham b McClenaghan 2 T. Panyangara b McClenaghan 7 J. Nyumbu not out 1 Extras (lb-6 w-10) 16 Total (all out, 47.4 overs) 235 Fall of wickets: 1-97 C. Chibhabha,2-105 H. Masakadza,3-114 E. Chigumbura,4-159 C. Ervine,5-172 S. Raza,6-177 R. Chakabva,7-212 G. Cremer,8-224 S. Williams,9-232 T. Panyangara,10-235 N. Madziva Bowling B. Wheeler 9 - 1 - 34 - 0(w-3) N. McCullum 9 - 0 - 47 - 1 M. McClenaghan 8.4 - 0 - 36 - 3(w-3) J. Neesham 3 - 1 - 16 - 1(w-1) G. Elliott 5 - 0 - 26 - 0 I. Sodhi 10 - 0 - 47 - 2 K. Williamson 3 - 0 - 23 - 1(w-3) Referees Umpire: Richard Illingworth Umpire: Jeremiah Matibiri TV umpire: Russell Tiffin Match referee: David Boon Result: New Zealand won by 38 runs
MUMBAI, May 6 Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League after injuring his left hamstring during the Gujarat Lions's loss to Delhi Daredevils on Thursday.