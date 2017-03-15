March 15 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the second and final Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Wednesday in Colombo, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 1st innings D. Karunaratne c M. Hasan b M. Rahman 7 U. Tharanga c Sarkar b M. Hasan 11 K. Mendis st Rahim b M. Hasan 5 D. Chandimal not out 86 A. Gunaratne lbw b Roy 13 D. de Silva b T. Islam 34 N. Dickwella b Al Hasan 34 D. Perera c Sarkar b M. Rahman 9 R. Herath not out 18 Extras (b-1 lb-12 nb-2 w-6) 21 Total (for 7 wickets, 83.1 overs) 238 Fall of wickets: 1-13 D. Karunaratne,2-24 K. Mendis,3-35 U. Tharanga,4-70 A. Gunaratne,5-136 D. de Silva,6-180 N. Dickwella,7-195 D. Perera Sri Lanka: S. Lakmal, L. Sandakan Bowling M. Rahman 15 - 5 - 32 - 2(w-1) S. Roy 15 - 2 - 47 - 1(nb-2 w-1) M. Hasan 15 - 2 - 58 - 2 T. Islam 14 - 2 - 34 - 1 S. Al Hasan 20.1 - 3 - 43 - 1 Mosa. Hossain 4 - 0 - 11 - 0 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Sundaram Ravi TV umpire: Marais Erasmus Match referee: Andy Pycroft