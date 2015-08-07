Cricket-Aravinda de Silva to step down from Sri Lanka role
COLOMBO, May 6 Former batsman Aravinda de Silva will withdraw from his role as chairman of the cricket committee at Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) at the end of next month due to personal reasons.
Aug 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the fourth Test between England and Australia on Friday in Nottingham, England Australia 1st innings 60 (S. Broad 8-15) England 1st innings (Overnight: 274-4) A. Lyth c Nevill b Starc 14 A. Cook lbw b Starc 43 I. Bell lbw b Starc 1 J. Root c Nevill b Starc 130 J. Bairstow c Rogers b Hazlewood 74 M. Wood b Starc 28 B. Stokes c Nevill b Hazlewood 5 J. Buttler b Starc 12 M. Ali c Smith b Johnson 38 S. Broad not out 24 S. Finn not out 0 Extras (b-14 lb-2 nb-4 w-2) 22 Total (for 9 wickets declared, 85.2 overs) 391 Fall of wickets: 1-32 A. Lyth,2-34 I. Bell,3-96 A. Cook,4-269 J. Bairstow,5-297 J. Root,6-306 M. Wood,7-320 J. Buttler,8-332 B. Stokes,9-390 M. Ali Bowling M. Starc 27 - 2 - 111 - 6(nb-1) J. Hazlewood 24 - 4 - 97 - 2(nb-3 w-1) M. Johnson 21.2 - 2 - 102 - 1 N. Lyon 10 - 1 - 47 - 0 D. Warner 3 - 0 - 18 - 0(w-1) Australia 2nd innings C. Rogers c Root b Stokes 52 D. Warner c Broad b Stokes 64 S. Smith c Stokes b Broad 5 S. Marsh c Root b Stokes 2 M. Clarke c Bell b Wood 13 A. Voges not out 48 P. Nevill lbw b Stokes 17 M. Johnson c Cook b Stokes 5 M. Starc not out 0 Extras (b-16 lb-15 nb-3 w-1) 35 Total (for 7 wickets, 62.2 overs) 241 Fall of wickets: 1-113 C. Rogers,2-130 D. Warner,3-136 S. Marsh,4-136 S. Smith,5-174 M. Clarke,6-224 P. Nevill,7-236 M. Johnson To bat: J. Hazlewood, N. Lyon Bowling S. Broad 16 - 5 - 36 - 1 M. Wood 12.2 - 0 - 63 - 1(nb-2 w-1) S. Finn 12 - 4 - 42 - 0(nb-1) B. Stokes 16 - 4 - 35 - 5 M. Ali 6 - 0 - 34 - 0 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Sundaram Ravi TV umpire: Marais Erasmus Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle
COLOMBO, May 6 Former batsman Aravinda de Silva will withdraw from his role as chairman of the cricket committee at Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) at the end of next month due to personal reasons.
MUMBAI, May 6 Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League after injuring his left hamstring during the Gujarat Lions's loss to Delhi Daredevils on Thursday.