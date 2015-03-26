March 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the World Cup match between Australia and India on Thursday in Sydney, Australia Australia Innings A. Finch c Dhawan b U. Yadav 81 D. Warner c Kohli b U. Yadav 12 S. Smith c Ro. Sharma b U. Yadav 105 G. Maxwell c Rahane b Ashwin 23 S. Watson c Rahane b M. Sharma 28 M. Clarke c Ro. Sharma b M. Sharma 10 J. Faulkner b U. Yadav 21 B. Haddin not out 7 M. Johnson not out 27 Extras (b-1 lb-7 w-6) 14 Total (for 7 wickets, 50 overs) 328 Fall of wickets: 1-15 D. Warner,2-197 S. Smith,3-232 G. Maxwell,4-233 A. Finch,5-248 M. Clarke,6-284 J. Faulkner,7-298 S. Watson Did not bat: M. Starc, J. Hazlewood Bowling M. Shami 10 - 0 - 68 - 0(w-2) U. Yadav 9 - 0 - 72 - 4(w-4) M. Sharma 10 - 0 - 75 - 2 V. Kohli 1 - 0 - 7 - 0 R. Jadeja 10 - 0 - 56 - 0 R. Ashwin 10 - 0 - 42 - 1 India Innings Ro. Sharma b Johnson 34 S. Dhawan c Maxwell b Hazlewood 45 V. Kohli c Haddin b Johnson 1 A. Rahane c Haddin b Starc 44 S. Raina c Haddin b Faulkner 7 M. Dhoni run out (Maxwell) 65 R. Jadeja run out (Smith) 16 R. Ashwin b Faulkner 5 M. Shami not out 1 M. Sharma b Faulkner 0 U. Yadav b Starc 0 Extras (lb-8 nb-2 w-5) 15 Total (all out, 46.5 overs) 233 Fall of wickets: 1-76 S. Dhawan,2-78 V. Kohli,3-91 Ro. Sharma,4-108 S. Raina,5-178 A. Rahane,6-208 R. Jadeja,7-231 M. Dhoni,8-232 R. Ashwin,9-232 M. Sharma,10-233 U. Yadav Bowling M. Starc 8.5 - 0 - 28 - 2(nb-1 w-2) J. Hazlewood 10 - 1 - 41 - 1 M. Johnson 10 - 0 - 50 - 2(w-2) J. Faulkner 9 - 1 - 59 - 3(nb-1 w-1) G. Maxwell 5 - 0 - 18 - 0 S. Watson 4 - 0 - 29 - 0 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Richard Kettleborough TV umpire: Marais Erasmus Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle Result: Australia won by 95 runs