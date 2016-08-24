Aug 24 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the first One Day International between England and Pakistan on Wednesday in Southampton, England Pakistan Innings Az. Ali c Ali b Rashid 82 Sh. Khan c Buttler b Wood 16 M. Hafeez c Hales b Root 11 B. Azam lbw b Rashid 40 S. Ahmed c Wood b Woakes 55 S. Malik c Rashid b Plunkett 17 M. Nawaz not out 17 I. Wasim not out 18 Extras (w-4) 4 Total (for 6 wickets, 50 overs) 260 Fall of wickets: 1-25 Sh. Khan,2-52 M. Hafeez,3-113 B. Azam,4-178 Az. Ali,5-224 S. Malik,6-226 S. Ahmed Did not bat: W. Riaz, M. Amir, U. Gul Bowling C. Woakes 10 - 2 - 43 - 1 M. Wood 10 - 0 - 57 - 1(w-3) L. Plunkett 10 - 0 - 53 - 1 J. Root 4 - 0 - 26 - 1(w-1) M. Ali 7 - 0 - 30 - 0 A. Rashid 9 - 0 - 51 - 2 England Innings J. Roy c B. Azam b Nawaz 65 A. Hales c Hafeez b Gul 7 J. Root run out (, Az. Ali) 61 E. Morgan not out 33 B. Stokes not out 15 Extras (lb-6 w-7) 13 Total (for 3 wickets, 34.3 overs) 194 Fall of wickets: 1-27 A. Hales,2-116 J. Roy,3-158 J. Root Did not bat: J. Buttler, M. Ali, C. Woakes, A. Rashid, L. Plunkett, M. Wood Bowling I. Wasim 5 - 0 - 23 - 0 M. Amir 6 - 0 - 33 - 0 U. Gul 6 - 0 - 46 - 1(w-2) W. Riaz 6 - 0 - 30 - 0(w-1) M. Nawaz 6.3 - 0 - 31 - 1 S. Malik 5 - 0 - 25 - 0 Referees Umpire: Rob Bailey Umpire: Simon Fry TV umpire: Marais Erasmus Match referee: Jeff Crowe Result: England won by 44 runs (D/L Method)