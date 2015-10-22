Oct 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the second and final Test between Sri Lanka and West Indies on Thursday in Colombo, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 1st innings D. Karunaratne lbw b Holder 13 K. Silva c Ramdin b Taylor 0 K. Mendis c Ramdin b Roach 13 D. Chandimal b Taylor 25 A. Mathews c K. Brathwaite b Holder 14 M. Siriwardana c Taylor b Warrican 68 K. Perera c&b Warrican 16 D. Perera st Ramdin b Bishoo 5 R. Herath not out 26 D. Prasad c Ramdin b Warrican 7 N. Pradeep lbw b Warrican 0 Extras (b-10 lb-3) 13 Total (all out, 66 overs) 200 Fall of wickets: 1-1 K. Silva,2-34 D. Karunaratne,3-34 K. Mendis,4-59 A. Mathews,5-90 D. Chandimal,6-127 K. Perera,7-149 D. Perera,8-173 M. Siriwardana,9-200 D. Prasad,10-200 N. Pradeep Bowling J. Taylor 15 - 2 - 50 - 2 K. Roach 12 - 4 - 30 - 1 J. Holder 11 - 1 - 22 - 2 J. Warrican 20 - 2 - 67 - 4 D. Bishoo 8 - 0 - 18 - 1 West Indies 1st innings K. Brathwaite not out 4 S. Hope lbw b Prasad 4 D. Bishoo not out 5 Extras (lb-2 nb-1 w-1) 4 Total (for 1 wickets, 5.2 overs) 17 Fall of wickets: 1-7 S. Hope To bat: M. Samuels, J. Blackwood, D. Ramdin, J. Holder, D. Bravo, J. Taylor, K. Roach, J. Warrican Bowling D. Prasad 3 - 0 - 9 - 1(nb-1 w-1) N. Pradeep 1 - 0 - 5 - 0 R. Herath 1.2 - 0 - 1 - 0 Referees Umpire: Simon Fry Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Marais Erasmus Match referee: David Boon